Togus Stream is one of the most unique paddling adventures in central Maine. Numerous easy rapids, two Class IV descents, three giant culverts, and several low hanging bridges and trees are all part of the stimulating experience.

I grew up playing along the tiny stream. Until I was an adult paddler, it never impressed me as something that could be navigated. Beginning in 2015, I started organizing almost annual Penobscot Paddle and Chowder Society spring trips between the outlet of Togus Pond in Chelsea and Randolph where the stream enters the Kennebec River.

A trip down Togus Stream requires some advance planning. There is no U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) gauge on the stream. I consult the Sheepscot River gauge on the USGS website as an indicator of water level. Normally, a Sheepscot reading of at least 850 cubic feet per second (CFS) is necessary for Togus Stream to be a fluid entertaining descent.

Tides are another factor. The Kennebec River is tidal as far north as Augusta. A low tide in Randolph results in extensive mudflats at the bottom of Togus Stream.

This year, an early April day offered a plethora of positive reasons to paddle Togus Stream. The Sheepscot was running around 1,000 CFS, low tide wasn’t until 5:13 p.m., and a warm sunny spring day was forecast. Best of all, three longtime paddling friends agreed to join me.

When we met at the takeout on Mill Road in Randolph, the tide was high and the stream almost at the top of its banks. The uninitiated would find it difficult to believe that in a few hours there would be a steep embankment with mud below. We intended to move along to avoid the inconvenience of wallowing in mire at the end of our escapade.

We left two vehicles for the return shuttle and transported two canoes and two kayaks to the put-in about six miles north in Chelsea. I don’t begin precisely at the pond outlet as there is a lot of accumulated debris just below. Instead, we started a short distance downstream on Wellman Road.

The trip begins with excitement around the first bend where the remains of an old dam have created a precipitous falls. In the past, we sometimes successfully navigated the pitch. Not this year. The bottom was blocked by a fallen tree. We carried left and negotiated through a stretch of rousing whitewater to a stream-swollen tunnel under a causeway that also had to be portaged. Another fun rapid ensued.

Easy rapids and quick water continued. After about a mile, we encountered a low hanging bridge. This time, we were able to crouch under; just barely, one paddler tore his life jacket on an exposed bolt.

Rounding a turn, we approached the first culvert which is situated under Windsor Road. Instead of the usual rollicking whitewater, the entrance was jammed with submerged debris partially damming the stream. A careful inspection indicated any attempt to paddle through would be hazardous. Another carry followed.

Progressing downstream, we encountered a combination of easy rapids, some calm water, and a few areas cluttered with obstructions that were cautiously maneuvered. The second culvert was also a disappointment as another fallen tree dangerously blocked access. A portage was again necessary.

Shortly beyond, we confronted the most difficult falls on the stream. Often congested, this year it was clear. We successfully eddy hopped and boat scouted down the precipitous pitch.

The third culvert was open! We enjoyed an exhilarating descent and caught an eddy on the left to avoid colliding with a river wide downed tree. One paddler was able to duck beneath a branch on the left side. I wasn’t so fortunate. I got hung up and had to roll. The others pulled over the barrier on the right.

The gradient steepened and the remainder of the trip was a continuum of stimulating rapids and quick water to the tidal pool in Randolph. No more obstructions and no mud flats at the end.

We made it to the takeout before low tide. However, there was no easy exit. A throw bag was needed to haul our boats up the steep embankment; the final challenge after an adventure-filled day on Togus Stream.

