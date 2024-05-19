Clifford Gaston had seven goals and two assists as the Rochester Institute of Technology beat Bowdoin, 19-11, in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament on Sunday in Rochester, New York.
Matt Ward scored three goals for the Polar Bears (14-6), who were playing in the national semifinals for the first time. Oliver Bernstein and Jason Lach each added two goals, while Will Byrne had a goal and four assists.
Robert Hobbs stopped 13 shots for Bowdoin.
Jake Erickson added three goals and two assists for RIT (21-2), who will face either Washington & Lee or Tufts in the national championship game.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
WILLIAM SMITH 14, COLBY 6: The Herons (19-3) took a five-goal lead in the first half and beat the Mules (13-6) in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III tournament in Middletown, Connecticut.
Natalie Daniels scored six goals and added an assist for William Smith.
Julia Jardina led Colby with three goals. Sarah Hearns made six saves.
