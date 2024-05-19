National security adviser Jake Sullivan is in Israel on Sunday for talks with senior government officials including embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The war in Gaza, now in its eighth month, will be the focus of the talks in Israel, as well as the humanitarian crisis in the enclave and negotiations over a cease-fire deal to free the remaining hostages, Watson added.

Sullivan is set to meet with Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, followed by Netanyahu and security officials, an Israeli official told The Washington Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to government policy.

Sullivan traveled to Israel shortly after meetings in Saudi Arabia with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The pair “reviewed the strategic relations between the two countries,” and discussed the need for more humanitarian aid in Gaza and a path to a two-state solution for Palestinians, a statement said.

The Biden administration is eager to clinch a deal with Saudi Arabia that would cool regional tensions – but it is unclear what form the deal might take. Previously, U.S. officials had said they hoped for a regional deal that could see Saudi Arabia’s recognition of Israel and an agreement outlining a path to a Palestinian state. But as negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza have faltered, so too have hopes of a larger diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Netanyahu has opposed Palestinian statehood, but he has failed to identify an alternative plan that would allow Israeli forces to secure their military gains on the ground in Gaza and eventually withdraw from the territory. Some Arab countries have suggested that a Palestinian unity government should assume responsibility for security in Gaza, but after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas refused to step down, plans to revamp the Palestinian Authority also appeared to have stalled.

Advertisement

Sullivan’s visit comes amid political upheaval in Israel, with Netanyahu facing an ultimatum from war cabinet member Benny Gantz that threatens to destabilize the prime minister’s fragile coalition government. Gantz warned Saturday that he would resign from the cabinet if it was unable to draft and approve a postwar plan for Gaza – which should include a return of hostages, demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and an alternative to Hamas rule – by June 8. In response, Netanyahu likened Gantz’s demands to a defeat for Israel and an end to the war, Israeli media reported.

Elsewhere, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., during a visit to Israel’s parliament on Sunday, criticized President Biden for blocking arms deliveries to Israel, calling on the United States to supply whatever is necessary for the Israeli military “to achieve total victory.”

“There is no excuse for an American president to block aid to Israel,” she said. Earlier this month, Biden’s threat to halt U.S. offensive weapons to Israel if it moves ahead with its invasion of Rafah drew GOP blowback. In her speech, Stefanik presented the Republican Party as the true allies of Israel, and described Israel’s offensive against Hamas as a “just war.”

Stefanik also praised the policies of former president Donald Trump, including the decisions to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and cut funding to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW

— The Israel Defense Forces said it was continuing its multiday operation in Jabalya, a refugee camp in northern Gaza. Doctors working at the al-Awda Hospital there said that Israeli troops were surrounding the facility. “We are now totally besieged,” Bakr Abusafeya told The Post on Sunday. He said that hospital staff were unable to leave the facility out of fear they might be attacked “by drones that are firing at every moving object.” The IDF said in response that “we cannot comment as to the location of our forces.” The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called the situation “deeply worrisome.”

Advertisement

— An Israeli airstrike struck a house at the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least 31 people, according to Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesman for Gaza’s civil defense responders. At least 20 people were injured in the attack, he said, with searches ongoing. The IDF told The Post that it was operating in the camp to dismantle Hamas capabilities and that it “follows international law and takes feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm.” Its statement did not mention reports of casualties.

— Nearly 800,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee Rafah since May 6 after Israel launched a military operation, Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, said Saturday. The designated humanitarian zones, he said, are ill-equipped to handle the influx. “No place is safe. No one is safe,” he added.

— The IDF said it recovered the body of Israeli hostage Ron Benjamin, who was killed during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and whose body was subsequently taken to Gaza. Benjamin, 53, was a father of two and was out for a bicycle ride with friends near Kibbutz Beeri when he was killed, the IDF said.

— At least 35,456 people have been killed and 79,476 injured in Gaza since the war began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but says the majority of the dead are women and children. Israel estimates that about 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, including more than 300 soldiers, and says 282 soldiers have been killed since the launch of its military operation in Gaza.

Lior Soroka contributed to this report.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: