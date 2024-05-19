Water flowing, oysters growing at Harpswell hatchery

Another team member Nixon inherited from the facility’s previous owner is Merrymeeting’s hatchery manager, Jake Torok. Six employees from Nixon’s other business, Bath-based Muddy River Farm Aquaponics LLC, also help run the Harpswell operation.

“The team is fantastic,” Nixon said. “When we get to full capacity, we’ll be one of the largest hatcheries on the East Coast.”

One of the team’s first tasks was to replenish the Harpswell facility’s supply of microalgae, the sole food source for oyster larvae. The microalgae are cultured in tall glass tanks that are transparent to allow light penetration, which is necessary for photosynthesis.

The hatchery’s location on the coast is essential for providing the tiny oyster larvae with a constant supply of fresh seawater to keep them growing. Nixon and Torok said it takes about 45 to 60 days from when the larvae spawn until they’re large enough be sold to oyster farms along the East Coast.

The larvae start out tiny and move around freely in the water like plankton. They remain in that stage for about two to three weeks, during which they are fed algae in controlled conditions to encourage growth and survival. It’s a critical stage in which the larvae need adequate nutrition and optimal water conditions to thrive.

Once they are sufficiently developed, the larvae are encouraged to settle by providing suitable substrate, such as shell fragments, to which they can attach. The transition from larva to juvenile oysters, or “spat,” usually occurs three to four weeks after fertilization.

After settling, the spat continue to grow in nursery systems where conditions such as water flow, temperature and food supply are carefully managed to optimize growth. That phase can last a few weeks until the oysters are robust enough for transfer to farms, where they will grow until they reach market size.

“We’re one of only three oyster hatcheries in Maine,” Nixon said. “When you eat an oyster, there’s a one-in-three chance it came from us.”

To produce the larvae, Merrymeeting cross-breeds local oysters with a special line of disease-resistant oysters developed at Rutgers University in New Jersey. The hybrid offspring are hardier and less susceptible to common diseases that have devastated oyster populations in the past.

“Every (hatchery) buys the Rutgers line because they resist diseases and pathogens,” Nixon said.