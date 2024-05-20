The communities and neighbors of Biddeford and Saco are invited to the Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on Monday, May 27, to honor America’s military service members who lost their lives in service to the country.

The day begins with a brief Opening Ceremony at 9:55 a.m. on Main Street in Saco (in front of Saco City Hall). Following the brief ceremony, that will feature Thornton Academy’s performance of the National Anthem, the parade will proceed along Main Street and down York Hill into Biddeford. In Biddeford, the parade continues along Main Street, turns left onto Alfred Street and concludes in Veterans Memorial Park at the corner of Alfred and Pool streets. The Closing Ceremony will take place at the park at approximately 10:45 a.m.

This year’s parade includes veterans from the American Legion and AMVETS, local Scouting troops and dance troops, elected officials, school bands and police and fire department members from both cities. The Master of Ceremony is Mayor of Saco Jodi MacPhail and the Grand Marshal is Mayor of Biddeford Martin Grohman. There will be a musical performance from Biddeford Intermediate School’s sixth grade chorus, the chaplain is Reverend Scott Cousineau of First Parish Congregation of Saco, and the National Anthem will be performed by the Biddeford Schools Combined Marching Band.

Since 2014, Heart of Biddeford has collaborated with local veterans organizations to host parades to honor those who serve or have served our country, as well as to build connections in the community of Biddeford and Saco.

“Our local veterans organizations appreciate the active involvement of the whole community,” Heart of Biddeford Executive Director Delilah Poupore said. “This is an important time to stop and remember all who have served in the armed services.”

Old Orchard Beach is also holding a Memorial Day parade. It is being co-hosted by the town o and the American Legion. The parade begins at 1 p.m. at the corner of Ballpark Way and E. Emerson Cummings Boulevard, it then will proceed down Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Street, to First Street and ends at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

For more information, visit: www.oobmaine.com

