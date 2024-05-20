ATLANTA — San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts injured his left shoulder and was removed from Monday’s doubleheader opener against the Atlanta Braves.

Bogaerts landed on the shoulder while diving for a bases-loaded grounder hit by Ronald Acuña Jr. in the third inning. Bogaerts stopped the grounder but was unable to make a throw on Acuña’s run-scoring infield hit.

Bogaerts immediately signaled to the bench for assistance and a trainer examined him before escorting him off the field.

Manager Mike Shildt said imaging tests on Bogaerts’ shoulder were negative and more tests had been scheduled.

“The initial feedback is the best-case scenario,” Shildt said.

AUSTIN MADDOX, a former Red Sox pitcher who played parts of three seasons with the Portland Sea Dogs, was arrested late last month in Florida as part of an underage sex sting.

Maddox was one of the 27 people arrested as part of a multi-agency operation, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said. They are accused of soliciting sex over the internet from people they believed were children.

Maddox, 33, began communicating with an undercover agent pretending to be an underage girl on April 28, an arrest report said. He expressed his intent to have sex with the girl even after she told him she was 14, officials said.

Maddox agreed to meet the girl at a pre-arranged location, where he was arrested. He was drafted by Boston and made his major league debut with the team in 2017. He spent about three months on the roster before heading back to the minors to recover from shoulder injuries. He was released in 2019.

DODGERS-METS: Los Angeles acquired pitcher Yohan Ramírez from New York for cash.

Ramirez, a 29-year-old right-hander, was designated for assignment last week. He started the season with the Mets, allowing seven runs in 5 1/3 innings, and was claimed by Baltimore on April 13.

RAYS: Tampa Bay placed Opening-Day starter Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation.

Eflin struggled this year after a strong first season with Tampa Bay in 2023, going 3-4 with a 4.12 ERA in 10 starts. He was 16-8 last year after signing a $40 million, three-year contract, the largest free-agent deal in Rays history.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe was reinstated from the 15-day injured list after being sidelined by a right oblique strain.

MONDAY’S GAMES

PADRES 6, BRAVES 5: Manny Machado’s two-run double in the eighth inning gave San Diego the lead and the Padres rallied from a five-run deficit to win at Atlanta in a split doubleheader opener.

The Braves blew a 5-0 lead, wasting a strong start from Reynaldo López, in their fourth straight loss, their longest losing streak of the season. Machado’s double off Joe Jiménez (1-1) drove in Jurickson Profar and Jake Cronenworth to cap a four-run inning. Cronenworth singled in two in the inning.

BLUE JAYS 9, WHITE SOX 3: Bo Bichette had three doubles among his four hits, José Berríos pitched six solid innings to snap a four-start winless streak, and Toronto, at home, won consecutive games for the first time in more than three weeks

Daulton Varsho and Danny Jansen each hit a two-run home run, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base three times and drove in a run as Toronto won back-to-back games for the first time since home wins over the Dodgers and Kansas City on April 28 and 29.

