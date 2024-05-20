INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark left the Indiana Fever’s game against the Connecticut Sun midway through the second quarter Monday night with what appeared to be an injured lower left leg.

She was hurt after running into a pick with 5:37 left in the first half and stayed down, grabbing toward her lower leg.

When play stopped, the No. 1 pick from Iowa grimaced as she got up and limped toward the team’s bench before going directly into the locker room. Clark returned to the bench a few minutes later.

She had eight points on 2-of-8 shooting with one 3-pointer, two rebounds and no assists before leaving.

LIBERTY 76, STORM 63: Sabrina Ionescu scored 20 points and host New York beat Seattle, improving to 4-0 for the first time in 17 years.

Breanna Stewart added 16 points and 11 rebounds for New York, which last won its first four games to start a season in 2007. The Liberty, who are coming off an appearance in the WNBA Finals last season, won their first five contests that year before struggling to a 16-18 mark.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (1-3) with 13 points and nine rebounds.

