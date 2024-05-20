Maine Voices Live: Making It in America

6:30 p.m. Thursday. Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, $10. pressherald.com

Best-selling author Rachel Slade and Ben and Whitney Waxman of apparel company American Roots will be sitting down for a conversation with Carol Coultas from the Press Herald. Their talk will focus on Slade’s new book “Making it in America,” which tells the story of how the Waxmans started their company nine years ago with the dream of using only domestic materials and union labor. American Roots now has 75 employees and is on the cusp of achieving $20 million in sales since the launch.

Opening Night at Congdon’s After Dark

4-8 p.m. Thursday. Congdon’s After Dark, 1100 Post Road, Wells. congdonsafterdark.com

It’s time for the annual opening night at Congdon’s After Dark food truck park in Wells. Falafel Mafia, MacDaddy’s Seafood, Gotta Be Frank, Cheese The Day, Hattapon’s Thai Kitchen, What A Wrap, Knew Potato Caboose, Hoss & Mary’s, Park Pizza and Sugar Shack will all be well stocked and ready to serve. There will also be a beer garden, custom cocktails, wine, and live music from Paul Chase Jr. The park is open Thursday to Sunday until June 30, then daily until Labor Day.

‘When I Put On Your Glove’

7 p.m. Friday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, pay what you can, $20 suggested. rocklandstrand.com

Vermont-based Sandglass Theater presents a puppetry and dance performance called “When I Put On Your Glove.” The show touches on themes of belonging, memory and intergenerational dialogue and incorporates puppetry, dance and spoken word elements. For a deeper dive into the world of puppetry, register for the “Bringing Puppets to Life” workshop on Thursday at 6:30 at Steel House (639 Main St., Rockland). Those tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $10.

New England Toy & Record Show

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Kittery Lions Club, 117 State Road, Kittery, $10, $5 veteran, free for 12 and under, $20 for 9 a.m. early-bird entry. On Facebook.

The force will be strong with anyone who attends the New England Toy & Record show in Kittery. Special guests include Roger Christian, who won an Oscar for his set decoration on “Star Wars: A New Hope,” and Stephen Constantino, who played Jabba the Hutt’s Gamorrean guard in “Return of the Jedi.” Both will be signing autographs, along with James B. Jones from the Netflix series “Love on the Spectrum.” More than 30 vendors will have tables packed with toys, records, comics, music memorabilia and other collectibles.

Scarborough Marsh Opening Weekend Celebration

9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday to Monday. Scarborough Marsh, 92 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. maineaudubon.org

It’s time to hit the water at Scarborough Marsh. Along with canoe and kayak rentals, opening weekend at Scarborough Marsh includes a book sale, crafts and exhibits to check out. The 3,100-acre estuary is the state’s largest salt marsh and is an essential wildlife resting, breeding and feeding ground. This means you should bring binoculars and keep your eyes peeled at all times.

