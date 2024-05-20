WATERVILLE — Rescue workers scrambled to Head of Falls shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a person who had fallen about 25 feet onto rocks along the edge of the Kennebec River.

The Waterville Fire Department deployed its ladder truck and used a basket to lift the person up an embankment. A LifeFlight of Maine helicopter then took the person to the hospital, according to reports.

While the circumstances leading to the rescue were unclear Monday evening, a woman at the park said she saw a teenager running across the park.

“She jumped over the railing,” Earlina Strozyk said. “There was a bunch of cops chasing her, and she had jumped over the railing.”

Strozyk’s account of what had happened could not be confirmed Monday evening.

The Waterville Police and Fire departments and Maine State Police were at the scene.

Waterville police did not return a request Monday evening for comment.

