If you’re hankering for a hunk of cheese, head to Pineland Farms Market from noon to 2 p.m. Friday for some free samples.

The market is hosting a tasting of the farm’s Southwest cheddar cheese, described as a rich cheddar with a kick of green chili and red pepper flakes.

The Pineland Farms Market is at 15 Farm View Drive in New Gloucester.

Throughout May, 7-ounce packages of the cheese will be sold for the reduced price of $3.99 or two for $7.

While you’re there, take a stroll on one of the farm’s many trails.

