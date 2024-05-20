Kennebunk Free Library will host a tax diversification and retirement discussion, led by Danny Gallant, on Wednesday, June 5 at 6 p.m. Gallant will visit the library to discuss what people can do to help reduce future taxation and protect the longevity of retirement accounts.

“Taxes,” according to a press release, “are a part of Americans’ financial lives and help afford much of what makes this country great. Yet, for those entering and in retirement – when preserving and protecting every penny becomes a priority – minimizing tax liabilities can be especially important.

“Tax risk is a real cost in retirement and can affect a retiree’s income through increases, reduced deductions, and a higher than expected tax bracket. The good news is that tax diversification strategies work to reduce future tax liabilities, potentially add to one’s total retirement income amount, and provide for beneficiaries thereafter.”

Gallant is a second-generation life insurance broker, licensed to work in all 50 states. Gallant has helped hundreds of families plan for retirement, protect their families and/or businesses. He specializes in leveraging permanent life insurance to safely build wealth and tax-free income. He lives in Kennebunk with his wife, Robin. He also holds a bachelor’s of business administration with a major in management information systems from the University of Moncton in New Brunswick, Canada.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

