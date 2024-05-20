I strongly endorse the reelection of David Craig as someone who works diligently for all the citizens of Yarmouth. He spends several hours most Friday mornings at Cuppa Jo’s in Yarmouth, making himself available to hear our concerns.

The council has always strongly supported our schools, and Craig tends to the needs of residents of all ages. As the coordinator of Yarmouth’s Aging in Place project, I’ve seen Craig in action to serve older adults. He helped implement both the Senior Tax Assistance Yarmouth program and the initiative that brought us a resource specialist from Southern Maine Agency on Aging to address a host of needs.

In my role on Yarmouth’s Affordable Housing Committee, I have seen Craig in action, working in collaboration with this committee as well as the Planning Board and Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee. These town entities are working hard to make a real difference in the availability of affordable options. David Craig will help to make this goal a reality.

Leigh Kirchner

Yarmouth

