Bob Kline, one of the candidates for the Falmouth School Board, possesses a unique set of qualifications that sets him apart. His education, experience and practicality make him an ideal choice for the school board. His legal and financial expertise is particularly crucial as the school board navigates future capital expenses and the rising cost per pupil.

Kline will bring solutions to complex problems. His reputation is that of a hardworking problem solver who can guide Falmouth by providing students with the knowledge needed to live a successful life while not bankrupting taxpayers.

Learn more about Bob Kline at voteforrobertkline.info.

Please vote for Bob Kline on June 11.

Leland Hanchett

Falmouth

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: