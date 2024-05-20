I am the co-founder of Indigo Arts Alliance and have lived in Portland for over 20 years. I was one of the many community members who participated in the planning for the PMA’s expansion. Indigo Arts Alliance’s mission brings together Black and brown artists to engage with communities across Maine and beyond. We strongly believe in this expansion project that envisions a future that will have a positive impact for so many. The new structure reflects the inclusive vision of more than 2,000 community members who provided input into what the new museum could be. As a person of color living in the state of Maine, this is a moment to ameliorate the associations with the Ku Klux Klan (DeForest Perkins, and 142 Free St.’s façade creation) and instead celebrate the diversity, values and aspirations of all community members.

Historic preservation has its benefits, but not always. I grew up in Richmond, Virginia, where there are countless “historically significant” structures. The uprisings of 2020 exposed the fact that history can cause harm, especially when crucial facts are hidden or misrepresented in ways that do not serve all citizens. In the case of that state, this reckoning raised awareness, resulting in myriad conversations. The people were heard, and several of those “historically significant” structures came down. This willingness to confront what is deemed as “significant” took bravery along with an innovative mindset toward progress.

The PMA expansion project will ensure our city is rooted in the arts, equity and belonging.

Marcia Minter

Portland

