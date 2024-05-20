Ever wonder what a baseball or softball player is thinking during an at-bat?

Emily Estes, an outfielder on the York softball team, answers some of those questions during a Class B South game Monday against Freeport.

Varsity Maine mic’d up Estes, who offered her thoughts on taking pitches and bunting during a 10-0 victory.

The Varsity Maine team will have plenty more video coverage to come this spring.

Video by Drew Bonifant/Portland Press Herald

 

times record sports, york wildcats
