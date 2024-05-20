Ever wonder what a baseball or softball player is thinking during an at-bat?
Emily Estes, an outfielder on the York softball team, answers some of those questions during a Class B South game Monday against Freeport.
Varsity Maine mic’d up Estes, who offered her thoughts on taking pitches and bunting during a 10-0 victory.
Video by Drew Bonifant/Portland Press Herald
