Ever wonder what a baseball or softball player is thinking during an at-bat?

Emily Estes, an outfielder on the York softball team, answers some of those questions during a Class B South game Monday against Freeport.

Varsity Maine mic’d up Estes, who offered her thoughts on taking pitches and bunting during a 10-0 victory.

Video by Drew Bonifant/Portland Press Herald

