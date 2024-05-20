Stephen King is Maine to many people. For some Mainers, the prolific author and horror guru is an almost mythical figure who has defined Maine as the primary home of America’s darkest forces and most inventive nightmares.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Sharon Kitchens’ book release party for “Stephen King’s Maine” and the screening of John Campopiano’s 2021 documentary “Pennywise: The Story of ‘It’” WHERE: Space, 538 Congress St., Portland WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday HOW MUCH: $10, $7 for Space members WHAT ELSE: Filmmaker Campopiano is bringing along one of the Pennywise costumes worn by actor Tim Curry during filming of the 1990 TV miniseries.

For others, he’s that guy who lived around the corner, drank coffee at the local diner and seemed always to be filing away every interaction and every local character for later use.

Those are the people Maine author Sharon Kitchens talked to for her new nonfiction book, “Stephen King’s Maine.” Kitchens will be in attendance at a book release party held at Space in Portland on Thursday, where she will be signing copies, answering questions and joining in the all-King double feature with the screening of Maine filmmaker John Campopiano’s 2021 documentary “Pennywise: The Story of ‘It.’”

Here are five things you should know about the book (that won’t spoil the fun of reading it).

1. “Stephen King’s Maine” does the impossible.

Stephen King is a cultural juggernaut by this point. IMDb lists some 350 King adaptations for the movies and TV, while King’s literary output is routinely offered up for college credit in courses across the country. There are likely as many books about King and his works as there are actual works, which is saying something. But Kitchens, a happy Maine transplant of many years, saw a whole new way to gain insight into Maine’s favorite author.

“Stephen King is my favorite storyteller, and I re-read my favorite, ‘It,’ every few years,” said Kitchens. “Like most good things in life, my book was mostly random. I’d been driving by his house in Durham for years with no clue. I’d been hiking in western Maine and thinking, ‘This is so Stephen King,’ seeing an ancient rusted out car or a huge mausoleum or a library in a town with 100 people that looks like a castle and finally realizing, “Oh my god, he’s writing about the places I’m seeing!”

“And so I started driving,” said Kitchens. “I got out graph paper, plotting out where stuff was, not to find King, but to have experiences from the places he’d put in his books.” After writing about it online, some amazing girlfriends I admire (including Michelle Souliere, proprietor of event sponsor The Green Hand Bookshop) asked me if I’d thought about doing more with this.”

2. “Stephen King’s Maine” is as much about regular Mainers as it is about Stephen King.

Kitchens hits all the Maine towns where King has lived and worked: Durham, Orono, Lisbon Falls, Bridgton, Yarmouth, Lovell. And there, the author set out to find Mainers willing to talk about not just King, but the places they lived in. “I’d introduce myself and explain up front what I was doing and basically ask, ‘Would anybody like to talk?’ Almost everybody said yes.” So, over months, Kitchens sat over coffee in diners that her encyclopedic King knowledge pointed to as obvious templates for locations in “‘Salem’s Lot” or “Cujo” or “It,” and just listened.

3. Stephen King at least knows about the book.

“I contacted King’s agent before I agreed to do the book,” Kitchens said, chuckling. “I got a short note back that just said, ‘Sounds interesting. Have fun.’ He’s a busy guy, so I don’t expect a further response, but I haven’t gotten a cease-and-desist letter.”

4. “Stephen King’s Maine” is also a great guide for great Maine eats.

“Re-reading, I was struck how much King loves to write about food,” Kitchens said. “People in his books love talking about it. It doesn’t seem obvious, but food is almost a supporting character in his stories. So in the book, I track down the now-gone place in Bridgton famous for its chili that he put into ‘The Dead Zone.’ I go to Simone’s in Lewiston for hot dogs. People in King’s stories use food to show friendship and love – and they’re all really good orderers.”

5. Stephen King’s Maine lives in Mainers’ memories.

Kitchens delighted in playing Stephen King detective: poring over his high school yearbook at the Lisbon Historical Society, finding the old Sunoco station where evocative junk cars sparked the automotive horrors of “Christine” (the place also did the local deer processing, for added grisliness), talking to the new owners of old businesses frequented by the author. Kitchens said the experience was like stepping into a Stephen King book – only with friendlier people.

“Some places fit perfectly with how King describes the geography,” said Kitchens. “And in conversations with the kinds of people he’s writing about – the librarians, farmers, gravediggers – in the places he’s writing about gave me a true life mirror of the things he’s writing.”

For Kitchens, being the protagonist of her own Stephen King journey was a whole lot less harrowing than most unfortunates caught up in King’s world. “It was an amazing experience,” Kitchens said. “The everyday people in these small towns have extraordinary stories and are the warmest, most incredible people. Sharing rides, meals, coffee – I felt like I was writing from the place of a 12-year-old again, being fascinated at how these plots and these universes were built out.”

Dennis Perkins is a freelance writer who lives in Auburn with his wife and cat.

