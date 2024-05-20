WINSLOW — One man was killed and two people were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning, police confirmed.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. when two cars rammed into each other near the intersection of U.S. Route 201 — also known as Augusta Road — and Taylor Road, according to Winslow Deputy Police Chief Randy Wing.

“Officers arrived on scene to find a two-vehicle head-on/sideswipe crash,” Wing wrote in a statement. “The units collided near the center of the roadway.”

Dominic Reid, 21, was driving southbound with one passenger, Jasmine French, 21. Their car crashed with an SUV driven by Nicholas Blanchard, 34. Reid was pronounced dead at the scene, Wing said.

French was transported to Waterville’s Thayer Center for Health with minor injuries, while Blanchard was medically cleared at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Maine State Police, who mapped and will soon reconstruct the incident. An state police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Though the cause of the collision is still under investigation, Wing said speed and alcohol are not thought to be factors.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: