WINSLOW — A man was killed and two people were injured early Monday in a head-on collision in Winslow, according to police.

The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. when two cars collided near the intersection of U.S. Route 201 — also known as Augusta Road — and Taylor Road, according to Deputy Chief Randy Wing of the Winslow Police Department.

“Officers arrived on scene to find a two-vehicle head-on/sideswipe crash,” Wing wrote in a statement to the news media. “The units collided near the center of the roadway.”

Dominic Reid, 21, of Waterville was southbound with one passenger, Jasmine French, 21, also of Waterville. Their car collided with an SUV driven by Nicholas Blanchard, 34, of Augusta.

Reid was pronounced dead at the scene, Wing said.

French suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Thayer Center for Health in Waterville, while Blanchard was medically cleared at the scene, according to Wing.

Winslow police were still investigating the crash later Monday. The scene had been mapped, and the Maine State Police were expected to reconstruct the collision.

A state police spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Wing said neither speed nor alcohol was thought to have been a factor in the crash.

