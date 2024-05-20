The Portland City Council voted Monday to remove a historic classification from the former Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, paving the way for its controversial demolition and the ultimate construction of a sweeping new building for the Portland Museum of Art.

The councilors acknowledged the divide the debate has created in the community over months.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions that I’ve made yet here on the council,” Councilor Kate Sykes said. “I’ve been really saddened to see the way that it’s torn our community apart.”

The vote itself was split. Six councilors – Sykes, April Fournier, Roberto Rodriguez, Anna Trevorrow, Victoria Pelletier and Anna Bullet – supported the change. Mayor Mark Dion and two councilors – Regina Phillips and Pious Ali – opposed it.

The building at 142 Free St. is considered a “contributing” structure to the surrounding Congress Street Historic District, which means it cannot be razed. Built in 1830 and later renovated by John Calvin Stevens, it has been home to a theater, a church, the Chamber of Commerce and the Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine.

The Portland Museum of Art bought the neighboring property in 2019 with an eye toward growth, and the children’s museum vacated in 2021 for a new home on Thompson’s Point. Since then, the art museum has used the space mostly for offices. The museum has applied to change the classification to “non-contributing,” which would allow for the building’s demolition.

Both the Historic Preservation Board and the planning board recommended against the change. Throughout the process, museum leaders, city officials, board members and attorneys have debated exactly what criteria should inform the eventual decision on the application. Ultimately, both boards took a narrow view of the historic preservation ordinance.

The ordinance has two prongs that define a “contributing” building. First, the City Council needed to decide whether the building met one of six criteria, such as whether it is an example of a significant architectural style. If it does, the City Council must next decide whether it has “sufficient integrity of location, design, condition, materials and workmanship to make it worthy of preservation or restoration.” For example, if the roof is caved in, a building might not have integrity of condition.

At every meeting, more people have submitted letters and taken a turn at the microphone. Two weeks ago, the Portland City Council heard nearly two hours of public comment on the issue.

Supporters described the project as critical to the future of the museum and the broader city.

“Supporting this reclassification will lead to a $100 million investment in our community where businesses are closing and commercial occupancy is down,” said Mark Bessire, the museum’s executive director. “Supporting this reclassification will let art show the way to a healthy society and healthy public policy. A visionary project like this comes around maybe once in a generation. Working with our city and our communities together we can build a platform for the future that our children will be proud of.”

Opponents, spearheaded by Greater Portland Landmarks, said allowing the change would weaken the historic preservation ordinance and set a negative precedent.

“Believing that they somehow hold a privileged status in this community, leaders of the PMA are convinced that they can get you to give them a pass on an ordinance you are charged with enforcing,” said Carol De Tine, board vice president. “Don’t buy this. The expansion of the museum does not depend on tearing down 142 Free Street. The PMA already has more than enough property to build on.”

Chris Rhoades, one of the owners of the iconic Time and Temperature Building in downtown Portland, said the change could jeopardize the historic tax credits needed to build as many as 250 affordable apartments in the vacant high-rise. The museum disputes the claim that allowing the building’s demolition would affect the federal certification of the Congress Street Historic District, which enables buildings within it to receive tax credits for their rehabilitation.

Neither city nor federal officials have provided a definitive answer, and the question did not come up in the brief meeting and vote on Monday evening.

