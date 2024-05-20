There are more than 50 concerts and comedy shows happening this summer at outdoor venues in the cities of Portland and Bangor, smaller towns like Sidney and Farmington and just over the border in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Here’s a complete list of all the al fresco shows happening from Memorial Day to Labor Day within a short drive.

Parker McCollum with Corey Kent

May 26. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $45.75 to $101.25. waterfrontconcerts.com

Jo Dee Messina

June 6. Bowl in the Pines at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $40 general admission lawn, $60 general admission pit. snowpond.org

Hootie & The Blowfish with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain

June 14. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $211.95. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Lone Bellow

June 14. Wilcox Main Stage, Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org

Advertisement

Niall Horan

June 19. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $149.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Brent Cobb

June 19. Wilcox Main Stage, Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org

The Mavericks

June 21. Bowl in the Pines at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $49.50 general admission in advance, $55 day of show, $99.50 VIP. snowpond.org

The Great American Songbook with Aubrey Logan and Portland Symphony Orchestra

June 22. Seaside Pavilion, Old Orchard Beach, $30 to $40. porttix.com

Michael Franti & Spearhead

June 23. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $62.75 to $122.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Josiah and the Bonnevilles with Fancy Hagood

June 24. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org

Advertisement

Goose

June 25 & 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $59.95 in advance, $70 day of show, $119.50 two day pass, $184.95 VIP, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

June 26. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org

Rustic Overtones with Portland Symphony Orchestra

June 28. Seaside Pavilion, Old Orchard Beach, $40 to $50. porttix.com

Lainey Wilson

June 29. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $59.75 to $125.45. waterfrontconcerts.com

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy

June 29. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org

Shakey Graves & Trampled By Turtles with Griffin William Sherry

June 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46 in advance, $56 day of show, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

James Taylor & His All-Star Band

June 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $62.25 to $228. waterfrontconcerts.com

Tyler Childers

July 5. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $70.25 to $181.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Kitchen Dwellers with Breaking Strings

July 6. Narrow Gauge Amphitheater, Farmington, $31. whistlestopconcertseries.com

Jason Mraz & The Superband with Ripe

July 7. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $42.50 to $122.25. waterfrontconcerts.com

Portland Symphony Orchestra: Symphonic Con

July 12. Seaside Pavilion, Old Orchard Beach, $30 to $42. porttix.com



Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads with Common Kinds and The Elovaters

July 13. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $68.50 to $123.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Counting Crows

July 14. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $65 in advance, $75 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Patty Griffin

July 17. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org

Old Crow Medicine Show with Willie Watson

July 19. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Joe Bonamassa with Joanne Shaw Taylow

July 19. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $66.75 to $359.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

The British Invasion: Yellow Brick Road tribute to Elton John and The Masterstroke Queen Experience

July 20. Narrow Gauge Amphitheater, Farmington, $30. whistlestopconcertseries.com

Hozier

July 24. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $55.95 to $122. waterfrontconcerts.com

unreal earth tour 2024

Brittney Spencer

July 24. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org

Advertisement

The Flaming Lips

July 25. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50 in advance, $59.50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

with Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots

Godsmack

July 26. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $42.50 to $150.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

with Nothing More and Flat Black

Bob Marley

July 26. Narrow Gauge Amphitheater, Farmington, $36.50. whistlestopconcertseries.com

Impractical Jokers

July 27. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $67.25 to $180.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Elle King

July 28. Bowl in the Pines at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $39.50 general admission in advance, $45 day of show, $89.50 VIP in advance, $95 day of show. snowpond.org

Kidz Bop Live

July 28. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $44.10 to $89.30. waterfrontconcerts.com

Advertisement

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Aug. 2. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55 in advance, $65 day of show, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

lalalala

The Beach Boys

Aug. 2. Bowl in the Pines at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $55 general admission in advance, $60 day of show, $99.50 VIP in advance, $105 day of show. snowpond.org

Foreigner & Styx with John Wait

Aug. 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $44.10 to $399.95. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Smashing Pumpkins

Aug. 4. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $67.25 to $150.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

The World Is a Vampire Tour

Allen Stone

Aug. 5. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org

Still Woozy with Michelle

Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50 in advance, $59.50 day of show, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Lamb of God and Mastodon

Aug. 6. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.25 to $122.10. waterfrontconcerts.com

Ashes of Leviathan Tour

Guster On The Ocean

Aug. 10 & 11. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $110 to $290, $20 kids. statetheatreportland.com

Dan + Shay with Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe

Aug. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $155.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Primus and Coheed and Cambria and Puddles Pity Party

Aug. 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55 in advance, $65 day of show, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Whiskey Myers with Blackberry Smoke and Eddie Flint

Aug. 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $122.25. waterfrontconcerts.com

Kenny Chesney with Megan Moroney

Aug. 15. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $74.80 to $159.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Advertisement

Lake Street Dive

Aug. 17 & 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55 in advance, $65 day of show, $104 two day pass, $180 VIP, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge

Aug. 18. Bowl in the Pines at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $99.50 general admission in advance, $105 day of show, $99.50 VIP in advance, $105 day of show. snowpond.org

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Luke Combs

Aug. 22. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, sold out. waterfrontconcerts.com

Dark Star Orchestra

Aug. 23. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $55 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Goth Babe with Ritt Momney

Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $39.50 in advance, $45 day of show, $139.50 VIP, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Walker Hayes

Aug. 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $100.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Same Drunk Tour with Kylie Morgan and Tenille Arts

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Andy Frasco & The UN and Dogs In A Pile

Sept. 1. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $44.50 in advance, $55 day of show, $144.50 VIP, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

with Andy Frasco & The UN Dogs In A Pile

Bret Michaels with Warrant, Firehouse and Dee Snider

Sept. 1. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $334.90. waterfrontconcerts.com

Jordan Davis with Michael Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke

Sept. 7. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $45 to $123.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »