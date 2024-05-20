There are more than 50 concerts and comedy shows happening this summer at outdoor venues in  the cities of Portland and Bangor, smaller towns like Sidney and Farmington and just over the border in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Here’s a complete list of all the al fresco shows happening from Memorial Day to Labor Day within a short drive.

Parker McCollum with Corey Kent
May 26. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $45.75 to $101.25. waterfrontconcerts.com

Jo Dee Messina
June 6. Bowl in the Pines at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $40 general admission lawn, $60 general admission pit. snowpond.org

Hootie & The Blowfish with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain
June 14. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $211.95. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Lone Bellow
June 14. Wilcox Main Stage, Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org

Advertisement

Niall Horan
June 19. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $149.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Brent Cobb
June 19. Wilcox Main Stage, Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org

The Mavericks
June 21. Bowl in the Pines at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $49.50 general admission in advance, $55 day of show, $99.50 VIP. snowpond.org

The Great American Songbook with Aubrey Logan and Portland Symphony Orchestra
June 22. Seaside Pavilion, Old Orchard Beach, $30 to $40. porttix.com

Michael Franti & Spearhead
June 23. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $62.75 to $122.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Josiah and the Bonnevilles with Fancy Hagood
June 24. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org

Advertisement

Goose
June 25 & 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $59.95 in advance, $70 day of show, $119.50 two day pass, $184.95 VIP, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Preservation Hall Jazz Band
June 26. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org

Rustic Overtones with Portland Symphony Orchestra
June 28. Seaside Pavilion, Old Orchard Beach, $40 to $50. porttix.com

Lainey Wilson
June 29. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $59.75 to $125.45. waterfrontconcerts.com

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy
June 29. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org

Shakey Graves & Trampled By Turtles with Griffin William Sherry
June 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46 in advance, $56 day of show, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

James Taylor & His All-Star Band
June 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $62.25 to $228. waterfrontconcerts.com

Tyler Childers
July 5. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $70.25 to $181.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Kitchen Dwellers with Breaking Strings
July 6. Narrow Gauge Amphitheater, Farmington, $31. whistlestopconcertseries.com

Jason Mraz  & The Superband with Ripe
July 7. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $42.50 to $122.25. waterfrontconcerts.com

Portland Symphony Orchestra: Symphonic Con
July 12. Seaside Pavilion, Old Orchard Beach, $30 to $42. porttix.com

Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads with Common Kinds and The Elovaters
July 13. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $68.50 to $123.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Counting Crows
July 14. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $65 in advance, $75 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Patty Griffin
July 17. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org

Old Crow Medicine Show with Willie Watson
July 19. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Joe Bonamassa with Joanne Shaw Taylow
July 19. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $66.75 to $359.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

The British Invasion: Yellow Brick Road tribute to Elton John and The Masterstroke Queen Experience
July 20. Narrow Gauge Amphitheater, Farmington, $30. whistlestopconcertseries.com

Hozier
July 24. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $55.95 to $122. waterfrontconcerts.com
unreal earth tour 2024

Brittney Spencer
July 24. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org

Advertisement

The Flaming Lips
July 25. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50 in advance, $59.50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
with Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots

Godsmack
July 26. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $42.50 to $150.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
with Nothing More and Flat Black

Bob Marley
July 26. Narrow Gauge Amphitheater, Farmington, $36.50. whistlestopconcertseries.com

Impractical Jokers
July 27. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $67.25 to $180.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Elle King
July 28. Bowl in the Pines at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $39.50 general admission in advance, $45 day of show, $89.50 VIP in advance, $95 day of show. snowpond.org

Kidz Bop Live
July 28. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $44.10 to $89.30. waterfrontconcerts.com

Advertisement

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Aug. 2. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55 in advance, $65 day of show, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
lalalala

The Beach Boys
Aug. 2. Bowl in the Pines at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $55 general admission in advance, $60 day of show, $99.50 VIP in advance, $105 day of show. snowpond.org

Foreigner & Styx with John Wait
Aug. 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $44.10 to $399.95. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Smashing Pumpkins
Aug. 4. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $67.25 to $150.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
The World Is a Vampire Tour

Allen Stone
Aug. 5. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org

Still Woozy with Michelle
Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50 in advance, $59.50 day of show, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Lamb of God and Mastodon
Aug. 6. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.25 to $122.10. waterfrontconcerts.com
Ashes of Leviathan Tour

Guster On The Ocean
Aug. 10 & 11. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $110 to $290, $20 kids. statetheatreportland.com

Dan + Shay with Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe
Aug. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $155.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Primus and Coheed and Cambria and Puddles Pity Party
Aug. 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55 in advance, $65 day of show, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Whiskey Myers with Blackberry Smoke and Eddie Flint
Aug. 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $122.25. waterfrontconcerts.com

Kenny Chesney with Megan Moroney
Aug. 15. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $74.80 to $159.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Advertisement

Lake Street Dive
Aug. 17 & 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55 in advance, $65 day of show, $104 two day pass, $180 VIP, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge
Aug. 18. Bowl in the Pines at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $99.50 general admission in advance, $105 day of show, $99.50 VIP in advance, $105 day of show. snowpond.org

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Aug. 20.  Thompson’s Point, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Luke Combs
Aug. 22.  Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, sold out. waterfrontconcerts.com

Dark Star Orchestra
Aug. 23. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $55 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Goth Babe with Ritt Momney
Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $39.50 in advance, $45 day of show, $139.50 VIP, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Walker Hayes
Aug. 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $100.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Same Drunk Tour with Kylie Morgan and Tenille Arts

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Andy Frasco & The UN and Dogs In A Pile
Sept. 1. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $44.50 in advance, $55 day of show, $144.50 VIP, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
with Andy Frasco & The UN Dogs In A Pile

Bret Michaels with Warrant, Firehouse and Dee Snider
Sept. 1. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $334.90. waterfrontconcerts.com

Jordan Davis with Michael Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke
Sept. 7. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $45 to $123.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles