There are more than 50 concerts and comedy shows happening this summer at outdoor venues in the cities of Portland and Bangor, smaller towns like Sidney and Farmington and just over the border in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Here’s a complete list of all the al fresco shows happening from Memorial Day to Labor Day within a short drive.
Parker McCollum with Corey Kent
May 26. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $45.75 to $101.25. waterfrontconcerts.com
Jo Dee Messina
June 6. Bowl in the Pines at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $40 general admission lawn, $60 general admission pit. snowpond.org
Hootie & The Blowfish with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain
June 14. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $211.95. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Lone Bellow
June 14. Wilcox Main Stage, Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org
Niall Horan
June 19. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $149.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Brent Cobb
June 19. Wilcox Main Stage, Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org
The Mavericks
June 21. Bowl in the Pines at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $49.50 general admission in advance, $55 day of show, $99.50 VIP. snowpond.org
The Great American Songbook with Aubrey Logan and Portland Symphony Orchestra
June 22. Seaside Pavilion, Old Orchard Beach, $30 to $40. porttix.com
Michael Franti & Spearhead
June 23. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $62.75 to $122.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Josiah and the Bonnevilles with Fancy Hagood
June 24. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org
Goose
June 25 & 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $59.95 in advance, $70 day of show, $119.50 two day pass, $184.95 VIP, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
June 26. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org
Rustic Overtones with Portland Symphony Orchestra
June 28. Seaside Pavilion, Old Orchard Beach, $40 to $50. porttix.com
Lainey Wilson
June 29. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $59.75 to $125.45. waterfrontconcerts.com
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy
June 29. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org
Shakey Graves & Trampled By Turtles with Griffin William Sherry
June 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46 in advance, $56 day of show, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
James Taylor & His All-Star Band
June 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $62.25 to $228. waterfrontconcerts.com
Tyler Childers
July 5. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $70.25 to $181.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Kitchen Dwellers with Breaking Strings
July 6. Narrow Gauge Amphitheater, Farmington, $31. whistlestopconcertseries.com
Jason Mraz & The Superband with Ripe
July 7. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $42.50 to $122.25. waterfrontconcerts.com
Portland Symphony Orchestra: Symphonic Con
July 12. Seaside Pavilion, Old Orchard Beach, $30 to $42. porttix.com
Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads with Common Kinds and The Elovaters
July 13. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $68.50 to $123.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Counting Crows
July 14. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $65 in advance, $75 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Patty Griffin
July 17. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org
Old Crow Medicine Show with Willie Watson
July 19. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Joe Bonamassa with Joanne Shaw Taylow
July 19. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $66.75 to $359.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
The British Invasion: Yellow Brick Road tribute to Elton John and The Masterstroke Queen Experience
July 20. Narrow Gauge Amphitheater, Farmington, $30. whistlestopconcertseries.com
Hozier
July 24. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $55.95 to $122. waterfrontconcerts.com
unreal earth tour 2024
Brittney Spencer
July 24. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org
The Flaming Lips
July 25. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50 in advance, $59.50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
with Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots
Godsmack
July 26. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $42.50 to $150.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
with Nothing More and Flat Black
Bob Marley
July 26. Narrow Gauge Amphitheater, Farmington, $36.50. whistlestopconcertseries.com
Impractical Jokers
July 27. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $67.25 to $180.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Elle King
July 28. Bowl in the Pines at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $39.50 general admission in advance, $45 day of show, $89.50 VIP in advance, $95 day of show. snowpond.org
Kidz Bop Live
July 28. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $44.10 to $89.30. waterfrontconcerts.com
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Aug. 2. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55 in advance, $65 day of show, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
lalalala
The Beach Boys
Aug. 2. Bowl in the Pines at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $55 general admission in advance, $60 day of show, $99.50 VIP in advance, $105 day of show. snowpond.org
Foreigner & Styx with John Wait
Aug. 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $44.10 to $399.95. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Smashing Pumpkins
Aug. 4. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $67.25 to $150.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
The World Is a Vampire Tour
Allen Stone
Aug. 5. Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $15. prescottpark.org
Still Woozy with Michelle
Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50 in advance, $59.50 day of show, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
Lamb of God and Mastodon
Aug. 6. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.25 to $122.10. waterfrontconcerts.com
Ashes of Leviathan Tour
Guster On The Ocean
Aug. 10 & 11. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $110 to $290, $20 kids. statetheatreportland.com
Dan + Shay with Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe
Aug. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $155.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Primus and Coheed and Cambria and Puddles Pity Party
Aug. 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55 in advance, $65 day of show, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
Whiskey Myers with Blackberry Smoke and Eddie Flint
Aug. 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $122.25. waterfrontconcerts.com
Kenny Chesney with Megan Moroney
Aug. 15. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $74.80 to $159.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Lake Street Dive
Aug. 17 & 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55 in advance, $65 day of show, $104 two day pass, $180 VIP, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge
Aug. 18. Bowl in the Pines at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $99.50 general admission in advance, $105 day of show, $99.50 VIP in advance, $105 day of show. snowpond.org
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Luke Combs
Aug. 22. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, sold out. waterfrontconcerts.com
Dark Star Orchestra
Aug. 23. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $55 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Goth Babe with Ritt Momney
Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $39.50 in advance, $45 day of show, $139.50 VIP, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
Walker Hayes
Aug. 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $100.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Same Drunk Tour with Kylie Morgan and Tenille Arts
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Andy Frasco & The UN and Dogs In A Pile
Sept. 1. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $44.50 in advance, $55 day of show, $144.50 VIP, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
with Andy Frasco & The UN Dogs In A Pile
Bret Michaels with Warrant, Firehouse and Dee Snider
Sept. 1. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $334.90. waterfrontconcerts.com
Jordan Davis with Michael Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke
Sept. 7. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $45 to $123.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
