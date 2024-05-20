It’s officially summer concert season and the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor has more than two dozen shows scheduled, including country and Americana performer Parker McCollum Sunday.

If you’re heading to any of the shows in Bangor this summer, here are some things you might consider doing while you’re there. Grab a bite at Timber Kitchen and Bar, which was named the country’s top “everyday eats” restaurant by Tripadvisor in 2022. Or you could get breakfast, lunch or dinner at Maine landmark truck stop, Dystart’s. The place got some national attention a few years ago when “Saturday Night Live” did a parody of one of its TV commercials.

For a taste of modern and contemporary art, visit the University of Maine’s Zillman Art Museum on Harlow Street. Horror fans will want to check out the spooky-looking home of Stephen King on West Broadway near Hayford Park, which will eventually become home to King’s archives and a writer’s retreat.

If you need to stretch your legs after a concert, the city of Bangor maintains more than a half-dozen walking trails, including the Kenduskeag Stream trail, which follows the stream through downtown and other parts of the city for more than two miles.

