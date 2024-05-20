Maine’s Ultimate Yard Sale will feature more then 200 sellers who will have everything you can possibly imagine and so much more at the Cumberland Fairgrounds on June 8.
The hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Be sure to bring cash – that’s the only way to pay – and also pack an umbrella; the sale happens rain or shine.
Admission to Maine’s Ultimate Yard Sale is $10, free for kids under 12.
Head to Facebook for more info.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.