Maine’s Ultimate Yard Sale will feature more then 200 sellers who will have everything you can possibly imagine and so much more at the Cumberland Fairgrounds on June 8.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Be sure to bring cash – that’s the only way to pay – and also pack an umbrella; the sale happens rain or shine.

Admission to Maine’s Ultimate Yard Sale is $10, free for kids under 12.

