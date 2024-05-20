There’s a whole lot of excitement around the recently announced Portland men’s pro soccer team Hearts of Pine.

The United Soccer League franchise revealed its logo on April 27.

The heart on it pays homage to the late Kevin Fahrman, the “Valentine’s Day Bandit” who spent decades adorning downtown Portland with paper hearts.

Hearts of Pine will kick off its season in March, and its home will be Fitzpatrick Stadium.

In the meantime, season ticket memberships are on sale along with a whole bunch of merchandise including hats, scarfs and T-shirts.

The Portland Hearts of Pine Instagram page is where fans can learn about what it took to get the team off the ground in Maine and to see photos from the packed launch at Thompson’s Point in April.

Advertisement

As the season draws closer, expect updates on individual ticket sales and to learn about the Hearts of Pine players.

Account: hearts_sc

Platform: Instagram

Followers: 9,991

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: