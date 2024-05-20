There’s a whole lot of excitement around the recently announced Portland men’s pro soccer team Hearts of Pine.
The United Soccer League franchise revealed its logo on April 27.
The heart on it pays homage to the late Kevin Fahrman, the “Valentine’s Day Bandit” who spent decades adorning downtown Portland with paper hearts.
Hearts of Pine will kick off its season in March, and its home will be Fitzpatrick Stadium.
In the meantime, season ticket memberships are on sale along with a whole bunch of merchandise including hats, scarfs and T-shirts.
The Portland Hearts of Pine Instagram page is where fans can learn about what it took to get the team off the ground in Maine and to see photos from the packed launch at Thompson’s Point in April.
As the season draws closer, expect updates on individual ticket sales and to learn about the Hearts of Pine players.
Account: hearts_sc
Platform: Instagram
Followers: 9,991
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.