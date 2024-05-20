An engagement between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could be coming in the not-so-distant future, according to a source close to the situation.
“Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “They make a great match and there’s no question about that.”
The report comes as the couple is spending time together in Italy, photographed the same day kissing on a boat ride through the resort town of Lake Como, and having a romantic candlelit dinner the night before.
On Sunday, Kelce was spotted in the audience at Swift’s 87th Eras Tour show in Paris — a number that just so happens to be Kelce’s jersey number.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared to enjoy his time, dancing in a private suite with Swift’s good friend Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, who have been dating since October.
“Taylor, Travis, Gigi and Bradley have a blast when they get together. They appreciate that they can all be themselves around each other and enjoy double-dating,” the source said.
Friday’s chatter of a possible engagement comes five months after similar reports that claimed Kelce and Swift were already discussing marriage, despite having only dated for a few months.
“They’ve had plenty of really deep conversations about their future together,” a source told Us Weekly in December.
