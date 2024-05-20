With Memorial Day coming up on Monday, we look back at a photo from the Evening Express of a 1938 ceremony held in honor of the holiday in Portland's Monument Square. Military and patriotic groups surrounded the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument for an observance that drew a crowd of more than 20,000 spectators.
Portland Public Library Special Collections & Archives
