ON SALE NOW
Don Campbell Trio, May 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com
Kit Demos Quartet, May 25. Portland Conservatory of Music, $24. porttix.com
Amos Lee, May 25. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Too Many Zooz, May 25. Aura, Portland, $23. auramaine.com
John Hiatt, May 28. Waterville Opera House, $54, $64. watervillecreates.org
Gary Clark Jr., May 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $40 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
The Antlers and Okkervil River, May 30. Space, Portland, $27. space538.org
Baroness, May 31. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com
John Gorka, May 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
Marissa Anderson with Footings, May 31. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org
The Ballroom Thieves, May 31. First Parish Church, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Charley Crockett, June 1. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Satisfaction – Rolling Stones tribute, June 1. Aura, Portland, $15, $25. auramaine.com
Sweet Baby James – The James Taylor Tribute, June 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $40. vinhillmusic.com
Hasan Minhaj, June 5. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50 to $99.50. statetheatreportland.com
Mallett Brothers Band, June 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35. vinhillmusic.com
Sawyer Auger with Jake Swamp, June 8. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Andy Summers, June 8. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $50. thewaldotheatre.org
Rose Alley – A Tribute to Jerry Garcia, June 8. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $23. vinhillmusic.com
Studio Two, June 9. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $37. vinhillmusic.com
Bonnie Raitt, June 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com
Keb’ Mo, June 12. Waterville Opera House, $61, $71. watervillecreates.org
Sierra Hull, June 13. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Caroline Cotter and Connor Garvey, June 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com
Magic Bus – A Tribute to The Who, June 14. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30. vinhillmusic.com
Dana Saul Trio, June 15. Portland Conservatory of Music, $24. porttix.com
Lady Lamb, June 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35. vinhillmusic.com
Portland Symphony Orchestra: Rise Up – An Exploration of Identity and Queer Voices, June 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $28 to $90. porttix.com
Haley Reinhart, June 19. Waterville Opera House, $29, $39. watervillecreates.org
Haley Heynderickx, June 19. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $28. vinhillmusic.com
The The Band Band, June 21. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Nation of Language, June 21. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
The Mavericks, June 21. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $49.50, $99.50. snowpond.org
Pete Davidson, June 21. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $66.50 to $109. porttix.com
Bruce In The USA, June 21. Aura, Portland, $20, $39.50. auramaine.com
Paula Cole, June 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com
Portland Symphony Orchestra: The Great American Songbook with Aubrey Logan, June. 22. Seaside Pavilion, Old Orchard Beach, $30 to $40. porttix.com
Rodney Atkins, June 22. Aura, Portland, $39.5o to $89.50. auramaine.com
Kathleen Edwards, June 23. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. thewaldotheatre.org
Trousdale, June 23. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
The Magic of Motown, June 23. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $42 to $82. porttix.com
Goose, June 25 and 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $59.75, $119.90 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Felly, June 26. Aura, Portland, $23. auramaine.com
Rustic Overtones with Portland Symphony Orchestra, June 28. Seaside Pavilion, Old Orchard Beach, $35 to $45. porttix.com
Kathleen Madigan, June 29. State Theatre, Portland, $34.75 to $69.75. statetheatreportland.com
James Taylor & His All-Star Band, June 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $62.25 to $228. watefrontconcerts.com
Trampled by Turtles and Shakey Graves, June 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com
The Used, July 3. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Umphrey’s McGee, July 6. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Sons of the East, July 7. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Soggy Po Boys, July 12. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com
Jeff Arcuri, July 13. State Theatre, Portland, $29 to $59. statetheatreportland.com
Counting Crows, July 14. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $65. statetheatreportland.com
Linda Eder, July 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinhillmusic.com
Tommy Prine, July 18. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Classic Rock Orchestra, July 19. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Old Crow Medicine Show, July 19. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Joe Bonamassa, July 19. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $66.75 to $359.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Crane Wives, July 20. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Hiss Golden Messenger, July 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com
Christopher Cross, July 24. Waterville Opera House, $59, $69, $169 VIP. watervillecreates.org
The Flaming Lips, July 25. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Elle King, July 28. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $39.50, $89.50. snowpond.org
Mannequin Pussy, July 30. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Aug. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Aug. 2. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
The Beach Boys, Aug. 2. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $55, $99.50 VIP. snowpond.org
Regina Spektor, Aug. 2. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47.50 to $113.50. porttix.com
Foreigner & Styx with John Waite, Aug. 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $44.10 to $399.95. waterfrontconcerts.com
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Aug. 3. Johnson Hall Opera House, Gardiner, $45. johnsonhall.org
Iration & Pepper, Aug. 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
The Smashing Pumpkins, Aug 4. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $67.25 to $150.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Lamb of God & Mastodon, Aug. 6. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $122.10. waterfrontconcerts.com
Still Woozy, Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Stolen Gin, Aug. 9. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com
Guster On The Ocean, Aug. 9, 10 & 11. State Theatre and Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 to $290 single and multi-day options. statetheatreportland.com
Dan + Shay, Aug. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $155.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Primus with Coheed and Cambria, Aug. 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Lake Street Dive, Aug. 17 & 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55, $104 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 18. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, sold out. snowpond.org
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 23. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Wake Up Mama – Allman Brothers Tribute Band, Aug. 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com
Dweezil Zappa, Aug. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $70. statetheatreportland.com
Waxahatchee, Aug. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Walker Hayes, Aug. 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $100.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Goth Babe, Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $39.50, $139.50 VIP. statetheatreportland.com
Piano Men – The Music of Billy & Elton, Aug. 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Bret Michaels, Sept. 1. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $334.90. waterfrontconcerts.com
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Sept. 1. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $44.50. statetheatreportland.com
Built to Spill, Sept. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Rick Springfield & Richard Marx, Sept. 5. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $52 to $82. porttix.com
Bikini Kill, Sept. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Catie Curtis, Sept. 7. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Sierra Ferrell, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Fruit Bats, Sept. 12. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Cody Jinks, Sept. 12. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $57.50 to $299.95. waterfrontconcerts.com
Buffalo Tom and Belly, Sept. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
Glen Hansard, Sept. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
David Wilcox, Sept. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
The Piano Guys, Sept. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $72 to $102. porttix.com
Angel Olson, Sept. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com
Hatebreed, Sept. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Live Bullet – Bob Seger Tribute, Sept. 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35, $40. vinhillmusic.com
Daniel Champagne, Sept. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
The California Honeydrops, Oct. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com
Neko Case, Oct. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Marcus King, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com
Imagine – The Beatles Solo Years, Oct. 11. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Ricky Montgomery, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Rise Against, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Girls Gotta Eat, Oct. 24 State Theatre, Portland, $29 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
The Dead South, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com
Sammy Rae & The Friends, Nov. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $33. statetheatreportland.com
David Cross, Nov. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com
Jo Koy, Nov. 14. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50 to $74.50. crossarenaportland.com
Livingston Taylor, Nov. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $60. vinhillmusic.com
Assembly of Dust, Nov. 21. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Ryan Hamilton, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $40. statetheatreportland.com
The Lox, Dec. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
