York has become the first town in Maine to ban single-use plastic utensils, straws and stir sticks.

Voters on Saturday approved the new restrictions in a 2,192 to 1,556 vote.

The ordinance prohibits plastic straws, stir sticks and utensils at stores, restaurants, coffee shops, caterers, cafeterias, food delivery services and at town-sponsored events. Health care facilities are exempt but are encouraged to comply.

The regulations will go into effect in May 2025.

Related York could soon become a frontrunner in banning all plastic utensils

The idea of eliminating the use of single-use plastics came from the York High School Eco Club and originally included takeout containers and cups. After feedback from restaurant owners about the limited availability of recyclable replacements for plastic, the ordinance was changed to focus only on utensils, straw and stir sticks.

In 2015, York became the first Maine town to ban single-use plastic shopping bags. Four years later, the town banned polystyrene foam food containers. A statewide ban on plastic shopping bags went into effect in 2021.

Portland became the first Maine city to ban the distribution of plastic drinking straws, splash sticks and beverage stirrers starting on Jan. 1, 2021, with exemptions for people with disabilities or a medical need. York’s new ordinance contains similar exemptions for people with disabilities or medical needs.

Copy the Story Link

Related Headlines York could soon become a frontrunner in banning all plastic utensils

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: