York residents on Saturday narrowly rejected a proposal to regulate short-term rentals.

The proposed ordinance would have for the first time required the owners of all short-term rentals — including those listed through online platforms like Airbnb and VRBO — to register with the town and undergo safety inspections. It also would have put limits on occupancy and require properties to have off-street parking.

The vote was 2,029 to 1,788 against the proposal.

Supporters said the ordinance made sense because it would protect the safety of renters and neighbors, provide a mechanism to deal with complaints and help the town get a better handle on how many short-term rentals there are in York. They said it was needed because rentals have been disruptive in some neighborhoods.

Opponents, many of whom own one or more rentals, said York has a long tradition of short-term rentals with few safety problems and that the ordinance amounted to government overreach. They the town’s process to develop the ordinance was rushed and didn’t include enough feedback from people who own rentals.

In 2022, York voters approved a comprehensive plan the calls on the community to better track rentals and create standards that allow them to operate. Late last year, the select board asked town planners to develop an ordinance, then held three public hearings before sending it to voters.

