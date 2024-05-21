The Brunswick Town Council opted not to consider a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza, drawing consternation from advocates and praise from opponents.

Monday night’s Town Council meeting kicked off with tension as Council Chairperson Abby King read a statement to the audience on why she would not bring the resolution before Council despite residents asking her to do so. She said that while she has heard about a petition and calls for a ceasefire resolution, she believed the issue was “divisive” and that fellow Councilors supported her decision to not consider it.

“The war in Israel and Palestine is very clearly a humanitarian crisis. I am as personally horrified by the violence as anyone.,” King said. “It’s also an extremely complex issue that has resulted in a spectrum of strong emotion both worldwide and right here in Brunswick.” She noted that she understood those calling for a ceasefire and empathized with those impacted by war in Gaza.

“To put the work into crafting a statement that adequately would capture our condemnation of global violence, while also acknowledging the complexity of residents’ individual perspectives on this issue, is a Herculean task that neither town staff nor council have the expertise or capacity to do even if it were possible, which I don’t really believe it is,” King said. “Furthermore, I have not seen evidence that a statement from this body would contribute in any meaningful way to a peaceful resolution of this long standing conflict. I have seen evidence that attempts to enact a resolution on this highly personal and politicized issue would cause further division and anger in a town that already has a lot on its plate and, frankly, has already experienced quite a bit of division over the past year.”

Residents divided on ceasefire

Carol Masterson drafted a petition for the ceasefire resolution back in early March, according to the information listed under a petition on Change.org. The effort drew over 200 signatures as of May 21.

Former Lewiston Mayor Larry Gilbert was the first to step to the microphone after King’s statement.

Gilbert, who is also a former police chief and Vietnam War veteran, called on the Council to reconsider its position, stating that Lewiston Council adopted a similar measure in April. Gilbert also told the Council during the meeting that since U.S. Sen. Angus King lives in Brunswick, a resolution for ceasefire could carry more weight within the U.S. government.

“I came here because my tax dollars that I pay are supporting this,” Gilbert said. “[Because] we are complicit, I don’t care if you’re the president, you’re a senator, you’re a congressman, you’re a city councilor — by not speaking out against this genocide … the silence is deafening.”

Shaun Hogan, a 10-year combat veteran, said that while he respected differing opinions on the war, he disagreed with the proposed ceasefire resolution.

“To characterize Israel’s self-defense of their ability to exist as genocide cheapens the meaning of the word genocide,” Hogan said, who later referenced the Holocaust, Rwandan genocide and the elimination of the Uyghurs as true examples of the term. “It makes me really sad to hear from fellow veterans and fellow Jews that they actually feel this way.”

Three residents spoke against while six residents spoke in favor of the ceasefire resolution, with many expressing disappointment that the Council would not consider it.

“I will clarify that I’m not opposed to meaningful conversations, I just don’t think town council is the place to have them,” King said in response to one resident who expressed disappointment in the Council’s position.

Debates increase as war drags on

The push for ceasefire has been a contentious topic in Brunswick in recent months. As more Brunswick residents advocate for action at Town Hall, students and professors at Bowdoin College have also joined the universities across the nation in advocating for peace in the Middle East.

In early May, over 80 Bowdoin College professors signed a letter of support for students protesting the war across the country. The letter also called on the school to respect the results of a student vote to disclose investments, amongst other requests that would limit the school’s financial involvement in the war. The student-backed measure received pushback from College President Safa Zaki.

The growing Brunswick debate comes after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and three Hamas leaders. These political figures are accused of crimes against humanity, charges that both sides have rejected, according to the Associated Press. The leaders will join the ranks of Russian President Vladimir Putin and leader of the African Lord’s Resistance Army Joseph Kony, who the ICC is also seeking to prosecute, the publication wrote.

