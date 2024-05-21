“Prioritizing the priorities” is a phrase that I’m starting to hear more and more frequently. It’s reflective of a general concern that perhaps the town and its leadership are trying to do too much at one time. I think it’s a fair criticism – it can be difficult to determine what the priorities are when even casual observers can clearly see substantially impactful issues being simultaneously put through the paces over a short timeframe. Most of these projects and initiatives come with hefty price tags, which understandably adds to the overall anxiety our residents feel as it relates to their individual tax burden.

So, what are the priorities? I think most would agree we need to attend to our education system and the facility deficiencies above all. Right now, a 50-plus strong, community member-led committee is taking on the task of reviewing and developing potential solutions for Scarborough’s educational facility needs and enrollment projections. The report is due to the Town Council and Board of Education in mid June. From that report, we hope to have guidance on our next steps for a solution that solves current and future needs and has the support of the majority of this community. It is highly unlikely a plan and bond question would be completed in time for a November 2024 ballot. A more reasonable expectation would be June of 2025.

On May 15, the council voted 5-2 in favor of adopting the FY 2025 budget. The revaluation process has added a layer of complexity to the typical budget cycle. This council is keenly aware of the overall anxiety of the general public as it relates to more financial burdens from government. We are doing our best to blunt the impacts of a revaluation that will hit residential assessments hardest and, all the while, attempting to maintain an operating budget that allows us to service existing infrastructure, plan for the future and continue to provide excellent municipal services to the residents. It is a tightrope act, for sure. The council can only manage what we spend – not the value of the homes in our community. With that in mind, the FY25 budget keeps our municipal spending tax impact closer to 1.47%, well below inflationary levels.

Other big items include a potential community center – a long-desired amenity the public has supported in multiple town-wide surveys. This planning process is well underway, led by a committee comprised of members of the community. I would caution that this, too, is another item that will need to wait until we’ve settled the most pressing issue: our schools. I would not expect to see this advanced to voters unless there is a path to achieving this with minimal tax impacts (yes, it is possible) or the school facility situation is resolved.

Two other items are scheduled for this November’s ballot. The police department is requesting funds for full-body and vehicle camera systems and in line with our asset replacement schedule, a new pumper fire truck is being requested to replace the 20-year-old one currently in use.

Finally, many have questioned whether or not we will see a land bond this November. It is true that the current land bonds are virtually exhausted. These bonds are used for the purchase of conservation land here in Scarborough. These act much like a home equity line of credit – the public approves them, and when the time comes, the appropriate entities borrow the amount needed to complete the transaction. Interest and payments do not accumulate until the money is borrowed. I view this as an ongoing priority here in Scarborough – not a luxury. Money should be made available on an ongoing basis for these efforts. Not only is this best practice for our environment, but it is also part of a longer-term strategy to maintain a balance between nature and human impacts on our surroundings and conserving land is a component of our growth management strategy. People should expect to see a ballot question in November asking for your continued support for conservation efforts here in Scarborough.

Nick McGee is chairman of the Scarborough Town Council. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Scarborough Town Council.

