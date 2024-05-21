As a history major in college who studied the rise of Hitler in Germany, I see striking parallels in leadership style between Hitler and Trump. The rhetoric of both is similar, each portraying himself as an outsider challenging a corrupt elite establishment.

Both have a history of involvement with armed insurrection, Trump in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021, and Hitler in an armed insurrection in Munich in 1923 against the democratically elected government, for which he was found guilty of treason and sentenced to prison.

While in prison, Hitler wrote his book “Mein Kampf” (“My Struggle”), which outlined his plans for Germany and described political opponents as “vermin” and immigrants as “poisoning the blood of our country,” terms Trump has repeated.

When Hitler ran in the 1932 presidential election in Germany, he lost by more than 6 million votes. Instead of accepting his defeat, he went to court to have the results annulled claiming voter fraud. A judge dismissed the case.

The similarities: two demagogues, a century apart, both using their constitutionally guaranteed rights to free speech in an effort to undermine democratic processes and structures. While there are many differences between then and now, we should not be afraid to look to the past in order to protect the present, and work towards a future where respect for democratic values prevails.

Wendy Ross

Wiscasset

