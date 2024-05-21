Additional testing is needed to identify two individuals whose remains were found in a fire in Hancock County on Monday, authorities said.

The Office of State Fire Marshal and the Maine State Police major crimes unit continue to investigate the discovery of two bodies found after a fire at a residence in the sparsely populated town of Great Pond.

Autopsies on both individuals have been completed at the state medical examiner’s office, but more testing is needed to determine the case and manner of death, the Department of Public Safety said in a statement Tuesday. Additionally, investigators will need to conduct DNA examination to confirm the identities of the victims.

Firefighters responded around 5 a.m. Monday to a fire at 23 Old Dam Way and discovered the bodies. Police have not said whether the fire is suspicious.

Copy the Story Link

Related Headlines Two dead in fire in Hancock County

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: