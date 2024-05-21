Sea Road School fifth graders Josh Pardue and Mason Cameron recently placed first and second, respectively, in the annual Stock Market Game, hosted by the educational nonprofit Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).

The fifth graders competed in the spring 2024 Maine Elementary School category. Sea Road School Principal Cory Steere said the students’ teacher, Allison LaFlamme, did an excellent job guiding them through applying complex skills in a real-world scenario.

“This is a great example of how our students are ‘real-world ready,’ learning the necessary and in-demand knowledge that will help them when they enter their life beyond RSU 21,” Steere said.

The Stock Market Game is a widely used financial education program that introduces students to the global capital markets through an integrated curriculum and dynamic online market simulation.

Students are given a simulated $100,000 to invest in real-time stock markets using critical thinking, research, and analytical skills. The top two students, or teams, with the highest portfolio win their category.

This is the third year Sea Road School teacher Allison LaFlamme has taught this program to her students, she said, but the first year that two students won the whole contest.

“As soon as I introduced this unit and got them set up, they were hooked,” LaFlamme said.

Students checked their investments daily outside of class, and would come to class with new stocks to invest in. As the top two winners of the competition, Pardue and Cameron both received medals, certificates, and prizes from the Stock Market Game Foundation.

“I should be investing in the stock market based on the advice of my 11-year old son,” Mason Cameron’s father, Craig Cameron, said.

The game aims to help students build a fundamental understanding of investing while providing them with real-world skills through a fun and challenging experience.

“We are so proud of Josh and Mason for winning this prestigious competition,” Steere said.

