The Center for Maine Contemporary Art kicks off its summer season with the unveiling of three thought-provoking exhibitions that promise to captivate visitors. All are welcome to attend the free opening reception from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 25. The exhibition will be on display through Sept. 8.

“NATURE CULT, SEEDED” by artist Donald Moffett marks his first exhibition in Maine. Moffett, a seasoned artist and activist, challenges conventional art forms through innovative techniques that carry both personal and political significance. This exhibition delves into the intersection of art and environmental crises, urging viewers to contemplate nature’s preservation.

“To Whom Keeps a Record” showcases works by Arnold J. Kemp, the 2023 Ellis-Beauregard Foundation Visual Arts Fellow. Kemp’s multidisciplinary practice offers a poignant reflection on artistic research, ethics and self-exploration, drawing from his archive to shed light on contemporary sociopolitical landscapes.

Maine artists Bronlyn Jones and Robert Bauer have teamed up for an exhibition featuring a collection of intimate works exploring themes of chance, choice and control. Their meticulous drawings and paintings evoke a sense of reverence for the subject matter, inviting audiences to engage with the deep connections between form and concept.

Carla Weeks’ expansive mural “On This Island,” painted in her signature style of architectural landscape elements, continues on into the summer in CMCA’s Marilyn Moss Rockefeller Lobby, along with her accompanying series of paintings that explore similar themes of patterned memory and reverence for place, inspired by her home on Arrowsic Island.

Join CMA for an artist talk featuring Arnold J. Kemp in conversation with critic and curator Bob Nickas from 3-4 p.m. on July 27. For more information and to plan your visit, visit cmcanow.org.

