It resembled a practice, but with a lot more on the line.

The Maine Principals’ Association held a doubles tennis state tournament for the first time since 1980, and the finals were an all-Falmouth affair.

Senior Gracyn Mick and junior Gwen Long beat senior teammates Mary McPheeters and Jenna Nunley 6-1, 6-3 Tuesday morning at Waynflete’s Fore River courts to win the first girls doubles state title held since 1980.

Ten days earlier, McPheeters and Nunley had edged Mick and Long in a third-set tiebreaker to win the SMAA doubles title.

“Obviously it’s exciting to have both your doubles teams in the state finals, for both boys and girls,” Mick said. “It’s just unfortunate that one of us had to win and one of us had to lose.”

“But overall, Falmouth wins,” Long added. “So that’s a plus.”

Senior Charlie Wolak and sophomore Eli Sidhu needed nearly two hours to defeat senior teammates Raymond Li and Karl Chamberlain 7-5, 6-4. Wolak and Sidhu had taken a 5-1 lead in the second set before squandering two match points. They finally emerged triumphant when Sidhu held serve.

“We don’t always have the most competitive matches,” Wolak said. “So it was fun to have a tournament where it was really competitive. You could tell teams were nervous.”

The doubles fields started with 16 teams each from five different conferences. Early-round matches were played Saturday and Monday in Lewiston, mainly at the Wallach Tennis Center on the Bates College campus.

“The competition was great,” said Sidhu, who along with Wolack defeated duos from Old Town, Bangor and Greely on Monday to reach the finals.

