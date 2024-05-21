Drew Sliwkowski hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Kennebunk to a 1-0 win over Falmouth in a baseball game on Tuesday afternoon in Kennebunk.

Sliwkowski also pitched eight inning, allowing one hit while striking out 10 for the Rams (9-5). Max Andrews pitched the ninth to earn the win.

Jacoby Porter had the lone hit for Falmouth (11-3).

SCARBOROUGH 12, WINDHAM 1: The Red Storm improved to 13-1 with a win over the Eagles (5-9) in a game that ended after 4 1/2 innings because of the 10-run mercy rule in Scarborough.

Scarborough had only seven hits, benefiting from six Windham errors and scoring six runs by wild pitch, two on bases-loaded walks and another on a double-steal.

Zak Sanders had two hits and scored three runs for the Red Storm while starter Mason Porter and Nate Masters (1 1/3 innings pitched) combined to two-hit the Eagles (5-9).

SOUTH PORTLAND 5, CHEVERUS 4: Hudson Iacuessa scored on a Curtis Metcalf walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth as the Red Riots (8-6) beat the Stags (2-12) at South Portland.

Jude Charltray was 4 for 4 and scored twice for South Portland, while Alex Horton and Metcalf finished with two hits apiece.

Devin Kelly and Lucas Soutuyo had two hits each for Cheverus.

WESTBROOK 4, BONNY EAGLE 3: Zach Jalbert and Connor Boulette combined on a six-hitter and the Blue Blazes (1-13) scored a run in the sixth to break a 3-3 tie against the Scots (4-10) in Standish.

Jalbert, who struck out three and walked none, allowed three runs, all in the fourth inning, and five hits before Boulette pitched the final three for the win. Boulette allowed one hit, a walk and struck out one.

Mitchel Violette had two hits, including a double, and scored twice for Westbrook. Jared Rice also had two hits with an RBI and Jalbert tripled and scored.

Levi Wood had two hits and a run, and Kyle Blaney drove in two runs for Bonny Eagle.

NOBLE 8, BIDDEFORD 1: Nate Locke pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and Bryce Farwell had two hits with two RBI as the visiting Knights (7-8) downed the Tigers (5-9) in Biddeford.

SACOPEE VALLEY 8, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Dylan Capano threw a two-hit shutout for the Hawks (9-3), fanning 11 and walking a pair, as they blanked the Rangers (7-7) in Kittery.

James Ritter and Bryce Stacey had two hits apiece for Sacopee Valley, which had 10 total stolen bases.

SOFTBALL

LAKE REGION 8, YARMOUTH 7: The Lakers (7-5) took a four-run lead in the third inning and held on to beat the Clippers (4-8) in Yarmouth.

Mallory Smith had a double and single for Lake Region. Ella Gibbons added a triple, while Vylet Robbins and Dylan Libby each had two hits..

Drea Rideout and Maggie Ralph each had three hits, while Avery Buchanan and Adelaide Strout each had two for Yarmouth.

MASSABESIC 19, THORNTON ACADEMY 5: The Mustangs (7-6) scored 11 runs in the first inning to beat the Golden Trojans (5-8) in Saco.

Candance Daigle had a double, a home run, drove in six runs and scored three times for Massabesic. Felicia Proctor added four hits and scored three times, while Ella Donovan had a double, three RBI and scored twice.

Kylie Lamson had two hits and two RBI for Thornton Academy.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

FREEPORT 17, WAYNFLETE 6: Lana DiRusso scored four goals and added seven assists to lead the Falcons (11-1) to a win over the Flyers (8-4) in Portland.

Elsa Klein, Mia Levesque and Emma White each added three goals for the Falcons (11-1), who won their 10th consecutive game.

Lydia Birkness and Chloe Marblestone each had three goals for Waynflete (8-4).

LINCOLN ACADEMY 14, MCI/NOKOMIS 4: Mariam Delisle scored seven goals as the Eagles (8-4) cruised to a win over the Huskies (0-12) in Pittsfield.

Bella Bodmer and Abby Knopp each added two goals for Lincoln.

Emily Strout scored twice for MCI/Nokomis.

WELLS 9, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 6: Caitlin Rooney scored four goals to lift the Warriors (9-3) past the Panthers (6-6) at Wells.

Cali Leighton added a pair of goals, while Kendall Maxon and Izzy Leslie also scored for Wells.

Lyla Casey had three goals and an assist for NYA. Gwen Curran also scored twice and Ava Wilkinson added a goal.

FALMOUTH 19, MARSHWOOD 8: Riley Davis and Peaches Stucker each scored six goals as the Navigators (11-0) beat the Hawks (5-7) in Falmouth.

Maisy Clement added two goals and three assists, while Jaelyn Meader had two assists for Falmouth. Amelia Brann had 11 saves.

Sarah Theriault had five goals for Marshwood.

YARMOUTH 13, CAPE ELIZABETH 7: Neena Panozzo had four goals, Brooke Boone and Aine Powers each had three goals and the Clippers (10-2) handled the Capers (5-6) in Yarmouth.

Lauren Keaney added two goals and two assists, and Bryn Cain also scored for the Clippers.

Campbell DeGeorge had four goals, and Phoebe Altenberg, Heather Campbell and Libby Hooper each had a goal for the Capers.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

YORK 11, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 4: Quinn Walenta had three goals and an assist as the Wildcats (10-1) beat the Panthers (5-7) in North Yarmouth.

Luke Douris and Evan Anastas each had two goals and an assist for York. Nick Hoy added two goals, Garrett Aceto had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Edminster also had a goal.

Zach Leinward and Jack Bathe each had a goal and an assists, while Gavin Thomas and Ethan Brochu also scored for NYA.

