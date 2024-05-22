We covered Ezekiel Wescott last week, captain of Company I of the 25th Maine Volunteer Infantry. Let’s take a look this week at local resident Gideon Burbank, who served in Wescott’s company during the Civil War.

Gideon Hatch Burbank was born in Hiram, Maine, in 1825 or 1826, the son of Israel and Rhoda Hatch Burbank (his year of birth is in question because an early birth record in the town records of Dexter, Maine, indicates he was born in Hiram in 1825, but Burbank himself recorded his birth year as 1826 on various documents). He moved to Point Village (now known as Willard) in Cape Elizabeth (now known as South Portland) in 1843.

As many young men did in those times, Burbank went to sea at an early age and worked as a sailor in his young adult years, sometimes gone at sea for a year or more.

During the Mexican War, Burbank enlisted in the United States Army in 1847. The Mexican-American War took place from 1846-1848, a result of the United States’ annexation of Texas in 1845. Texas had gained its independence from Mexico in 1836 and its citizens were in favor of the annexation. Mexico disputed the Texas boundary, however. President James Polk had made an offer to buy land from Mexico, but the offer was rejected. He moved troops into the disputed area and when this led to fighting, Congress declared war on Mexico. When the U.S. won the war, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo established the U.S./Mexico border as the Rio Grande, and Mexico agreed to sell California and the rest of its land north of the Rio Grande to the U.S. for $15 million. The U.S. had acquired 525,000 square miles – including the lands that today make up New Mexico, Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah.

Burbank served during the war, from 1847 to 1848, then reenlisted in 1848 and continued his service in the Army through his honorable discharge in 1850.

He married Mary J. Cobb of Cape Elizabeth in 1851 and they lived in the home at 12 Pillsbury St. They had at least seven children: four of whom survived to adulthood – Herbert, Dora, Howard E. and Lillian; and three of whom died in childhood – twins Hellen and Howard (Hellen died at 1 month, Howard died at 18 months), and Herman (died at 18 months). In later years, their daughter Lillian married E. Clinton Twitchell; Lillian and Clint would live in the Pillsbury Street home with her parents.

When the newly built Revenue Cutter Caleb Cushing arrived in Portland in November 1853, Burbank was a petty officer on board, working as the gunner. Revenue cutters were armed vessels operated by the Revenue-Marine (later renamed as the Revenue Cutter Service) for the purpose of customs enforcement and to aid vessels in distress. An article in the Eastern Argus announced, “Revenue Cutter ‘Caleb Cushing’ – This new Cutter arrived at this port, where she is to be stationed, on Sunday. She is of 152 tons, elegantly modeled and thoroughly built … The Cutter is a fast sailer, beating every thing she came across on her voyage from New York. – She is much needed on this coast, and we congratulate our merchants on her arrival. Her commander [Captain Green Walden] is well known as a competent and faithful officer, ready at all times, in day or night, fair weather or foul, to do his duty.”

Burbank was no longer serving on the Caleb Cushing when it became the centerpiece of the Battle of Portland Harbor during the American Civil War. During times of war, Revenue cutters were sometimes put under the direct command of the U.S. Navy or worked in cooperation with the Navy. During the Civil War, the Caleb Cushing was boarded by Confederates who took the crew prisoner and attempted to sail off with her; two steamships, the Forest City and the Chesapeake, were quickly armed and manned by soldiers from Fort Preble and Camp Abraham Lincoln, then set off in pursuit. When the steamships caught up and after a brief engagement, the Confederates abandoned ship and set fire to the Caleb Cushing, which blew up in a massive explosion when the fire reached the gunpowder on board.

In September 1862, Burbank mustered in as a corporal in Capt. Ezekiel Wescott’s Company I of the 25th Maine Regiment, Volunteer Infantry. The 25th Maine was a nine-month regiment that spent much of its time in Washington, D.C. and Virginia doing garrison and sentinel duty.

Burbank worked as a sailor and fisherman through his early 40s. By his 50s, he was working as a blacksmith and he also became a skilled stonecutter. He was active in the community: a member of the Seaside Lodge of Good Templars on Preble Street; in the 1870s and 1880s, he served as a Cape Elizabeth delegate to the Democratic District and County Conventions; in the 1880s, he was the Point Village school district agent (supervising the school district); and he served as the vice president of the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association in his later years. In 1899, he was elected a vice president of the South Portland Sailors and Soldiers Association.

When construction of the new Willard School began in June 1904, Burbank was there with the architect, Austin Pease, and they placed coins under the first brick that was laid.

Burbank’s wife Mary died at home in December 1903, and he died at home just eight months later in August 1904. They are buried together at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in South Portland.

Kathryn Onos DiPhilippo is executive director of the South Portland Historical Society.

