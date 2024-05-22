PORTLAND—It’s safe to say that Freeport’s girls’ lacrosse team is playoff-ready.

And if the Falcons keep playing like they did Tuesday afternoon at Fore River Fields, another coronation might be in right around the corner.

Box score Freeport 17 Waynflete 6 F- 4 6 5 2- 17

W- 3 1 1 1- 6 First quarter

11:42 F Proscia (DiRusso)

5:59 W Birknes (Earls)

5:21 W Marblestone (Birknes)

4:27 F Klein (DiRusso)

3:52 F M. Levesque (DiRusso)

2:40 W Marblestone (free position)

1:40 F Proscia (M. Levesque) Second quarter

9:19 F Klein (M. Levesque)

7:56 F White (DiRusso)

7:42 F Dunham (White)

4:49 F DiRusso (Stone)

1:51 W Marblestone (free position)

1:04 F White (DiRusso)

:25 F DiRusso (Klein) Third quarter

10:12 F DiRusso (Klein)

9:55 F M. Levesque (Dunham)

7:25 F Dunham (DiRusso)

5:42 F DiRusso (unassisted)

4:21 W Birknes (free position)

:23 F DiRusso (unassisted) Fourth quarter

10:38 W Birknes (free position)

9:33 F M. Levesque (DiRusso)

6:40 F White (unassisted) Goals:

F- DiRusso 4, Klein, M. Levesque, White 3, Dunham, Proscia 2

W- Birknes, Marblestone 3 Assists:

F- DiRusso 7, Klein, M. Levesque 2, Dunham, Stone, White

W- Birknes, Earls Draws (Freeport, 18-8)

F- M. Levesque 9 of 16, DiRusso 9 of 10

W- Kelly 4 of 13, Birknes 3 of 7, Kramer 0 of 4, Marblestone 1 of 2 Ground balls:

F- 28

W- 21 Turnovers:

F- 20

W- 21 Shots:

F- 27

W- 15 Shots on cage:

F- 24

W- 10 Saves:

F (Curtis) 4

W (Clark) 7

Freeport, which won the Class C title for the first time a year ago before moving up to Class B this spring, was expected to get a down-to-the-wire test from host Waynflete, this year’s Class C favorite, but the Flyers were only able to hang tough for a quarter.

The Falcons went ahead to stay, 4-3, on goal from sophomore Reed Proscia late in the first period and with junior standout Lana DiRusso scoring and setting up her teammates, the lead grew to a commanding 10-4 at the half.

Waynflete wasn’t able to answer in the third quarter and Freeport induced a mercy rule running clock by taking a 15-5 lead before pulling away in the fourth to prevail, 17-6.

DiRusso led the way with four goals and seven assists, while juniors Mia Levesque and Chloe White and sophomore Elsa Klein added three goals apiece as the Falcons improved to 11-1 with their 10th consecutive victory and in the process, dropped Waynflete to 8-4.

“I think we came out with a lot of energy,” said Levesque, a captain. “We came together and were prepared as a team. It’s nice to have a lot of support on offense. The newer players have stepped up their game.”

What-if

Had Freeport stayed in Class C this season, there’s a good chance that the Falcons and Flyers would be on a state game collision course, but Freeport’s move up to Class B has gone exceptionally well.

The Falcons started with an 8-6 victory at Scarborough, fell at home in overtime to Greely (8-7), then defeated host Massabesic (11-8), visiting NYA (15-5) and York (12-5), host Wells (11-3), visiting Brunswick (14-4) and Traip Academy (14-2), host Cape Elizabeth (9-5) and Gray-New Gloucester (17-4) and visiting Fryeburg Academy in their most recent outing Saturday, 15-0.

Waynflete, meanwhile, has done very well against a very tough schedule.

The Flyers started by defeating visiting Lake Region (16-2), visiting Portland (18-6), host St. Dom’s (15-0) and host Gray-New Gloucester (13-2) and after losing at two-time reigning Class B champion Greely (10-8), they outscored visiting Scarborough, 17-13, and avenged last year’s playoff loss with a 14-6 win at North Yarmouth Academy. After a 10-6 loss at Class A Gorham, Waynflete defeated visiting Wells, 9-5, and after a 17-10 loss at Class A power Yarmouth, bounced back last Thursday for an 11-9 home win over York.

Last season, Freeport handled visiting Waynflete, 13-7.

Tuesday, on a pleasant 66-degree afternoon, the Flyers looked to beat the Falcons for the first time since their memorable 9-8 victory in the 2021 Class C state final and for the first time in the regular season since April 25, 2017 (11-7 on the road), but instead, Freeport made it six straight over its one-time nemesis in regular season encounters.

With surprising decisiveness.

The tone was set on the opening draw of the game, which was won by Levesque, and 18 seconds in, DiRusso set up Proscia for a quick lead.

Waynflete then settled in and after senior Morgan Earls had a free position shot saved by Freeport junior goalie Hailly Curtis, Earls set up junior Lydia Birknes with 5:59 left in the first period to tie the game.

The Flyers then took what proved to be their only lead of the afternoon 38 seconds later, as Birknes threw a high pass to senior Chloe Marblestone, who made a nice catch before firing the ball into the net.

With 4:27 remaining in the frame, DiRusso set up Klein for a low shot which eluded Waynflete freshman Mya Clark to make it 2-2.

A mere 35 seconds later, after a draw win by DiRusso, DiRusso set up Levesque and the Falcons were back in front.

The Flyers tied the game for the last time with 2:40 on the clock, as Marblestone scored on a free position, but after Clark robbed Klein, Levesque set up Proscia for a goal with 1:40 remaining in the first, giving Freeport a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

After Curtis denied Waynflete senior standout Tilsley Kelly on a late shot, the Falcons took a 4-3 advantage to the second period.

Where they broke the game open.

After Marblestone missed wide on a shot which could have tied the score, Freeport transitioned and Levesque fed Klein for a two-goal lead with 9:19 left.

With 7:56 to go, DiRusso spotted White wide open in front and White finished to make it 6-3, forcing longtime Flyers coach Cathie Connors to call timeout.

It didn’t help, as DiRusso won the ensuing draw and 14 seconds later, White fed sophomore Gwendolyn Dunham for a goal.

With 4:49 left, DiRusso got a pass from senior Ava Stone and finished to make it 8-3.

“The draws were so important,” DiRusso said. “After the first few, we figured out what was working and we stuck with it. We figured out who should take them and that was helpful.”

With 1:51 to go before halftime, Marblestone scored on a free position to end Waynflete’s 12 minute, 24 second scoring drought and Freeport’s five-goal run, but the Falcons finished with a flourish, as DiRusso set up White for a goal with 1:04 on the clock, then Klein threaded the ball through traffic to DiRusso, who scored again with 25 seconds remaining, making it 10-4 Freeport at the break.

The Flyers hoped to rally when the second half began, but it wasn’t to be.

Marblestone missed wide on an early free position, then DiRusso finished a pass from Klein and scored with 10:12 to go in the third quarter.

Seventeen seconds later, Levesque won another draw and she got the ball back from Dunham and finished to make it 12-4.

DiRusso returned to her assisting ways with 7:25 remaining, setting up Dunham for a goal after a turnover.

Then, with 5:42 on the clock, DiRusso fought through the defense and finished unassisted to stretch the lead to 10 and induce a mercy rule running clock.

Birknes got the clock to stop with 4:21 left, converting a free position and ending Freeport’s 6-0 run, but the Falcons again responded, as DiRusso scored on a rebound of a Proscia free position with 23 seconds on the clock to make it 15-5 with 12 minutes to go.

Birknes scored on a free position with 10:38 to play, but the Flyers wouldn’t score again.

With 9:33 left, DiRusso produced her seventh assist, feeding Levesque.

Then, with 6:40 to go, White scored unassisted and that brought the curtain down on Freeport’s impressive 17-6 triumph.

“It was impressive to come in here and beat a good team,” Freeport coach Marcia Wood said. “I wasn’t expecting this in a million years. I try to tell the girls that you don’t know the Waynflete teams of the past and what Cathie is capable of.”

DiRusso had herself a game, scoring four goals and assisting on seven others, as she accounted for 11 of her team’s 17 goals.

Klein, Levesque and White added three goals apiece, while Dunham and Proscia each had a pair.

“We had a ton of scorers today and that’s helpful because earlier in the season, teams were face-guarding me and Mia and now, it’s harder to do that,” DiRusso said.

“Against GNG and Fryeburg, I cut Lana and Mia off and everyone else had to get used to going to goal,” Wood said. “Today, Reed stepped up. Emma White was awesome. Elsa played great. Everyone is helping out.”

Klein and Levesque also had two assists, while Dunham, Stone and White contributed one apiece.

Curtis stopped four shots.

The Falcons won 18 of 26 draws, as DiRusso went 9-of-10 and Levesque 9-of-16.

“Draw controls are what win games,” Wood said. “They’re super-important. I’m lucky enough to have a couple girls who can do it. When Mia was having a hard time going straight up, I had Lana go in and get it away from (Tilsley) in the middle.”

Freeport also had a 28-21 advantage on ground balls (DiRusso and Levesque shared game-high honors with nine apiece), enjoyed a commanding 27-15 edge in shots (24-10 on frame) and overcame 20 turnovers.

Waynflete’s offense came from Birknes and Marblestone, who had three goals apiece. Birknes and Earls each had one assist.

Kelly was held scoreless.

“We marked out Tilsley and we did it the whole game, because if she got on fire, we’d be toast,” Wood said.

Clark made seven saves.

Birknes and junior Fallon Culley each collected four ground balls.

The Flyers turned the ball over 21 times and just couldn’t get enough possession to stay in the game.

“We struggled on the draw,” Connors said. “We know if we can possess, we’ll have more opportunities. We got a little flat and they capitalized on that.”

One week left

Waynflete hosts Traip Academy Thursday, then goes to Lake Region Tuesday of next week to wrap up the regular season.

“It’s a wakeup call, but we’ll learn from it,” Connors said. “We’re hoping to finish strong. The girls are so amazing about their attitudes. I’m super-proud of that.”

Freeport is home against Lake Region Thursday, then finishes at NYA Wednesday of next week.

“I feel like we’re going into playoffs with a lot of energy,” Levesque said. “I think we’re really well prepared.”

“We haven’t hit our peak,” DiRusso said. “We have to keep our energy up.”

“It’s out of our control where we finish, but a Greely-Freeport final would be a great game,” Wood added. “If we play like we did today, it would be amazing.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net

