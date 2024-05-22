The first postseason results are in, as the state singles tennis tournament wrapped up Monday.

The fun is just beginning, as the track postseason begins this weekend and it won’t be long until baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse are engaging in playoff action.

It was another memorable week for Scarborough teams and this week promises to deliver as well.

Here’s a look back and a glimpse at the excitement to come:

Tennis

The state singles tennis tournament was won by Kennebunk’s George Cutone on the boys’ side and Yarmouth’s Sofia Mavor on the girls’ side.

Scarborough’s Ethan Stockwell won his first-round match in the boys’ tournament, defeating Lewiston’s Caleb Paris (6-1, 6-0). Stockwell then knocked off Yarmouth’s Xander Gordon in the second round (6-4, 6-1), before being eliminated by No. 2 seed and ultimate tournament runner-up Matt Morneault of Falmouth, 2-6, 0-6, in the Round of 16.

On the girls’ side, Sanibel Shinners lost her first round match, 2-6, 3-6, to Falmouth’s Gracyn Mick.

In team action, Scarborough’s girls finished the regular season 7-4 after a 4-1 loss to Windham Tuesday.

Scarborough’s boys were 8-3 heading into the regular season finale versus Windham.

The team tennis playoffs begin next weekend on the courts of the higher seeds.

Outdoor track

Scarborough’s outdoor track teams will take part in the Southwestern Maine Activities Association championship meet Friday in Kennebunk.

Last week, in the regular season finale, the Red Storm joined Biddeford and Windham and both the boys’ and girls’ teams placed first.

The Class A state meet is Saturday, June 1, at Thornton Academy.

Baseball

Scarborough’s baseball team, which started the year 7-0 then was stunned at home by Deering, has now won six straight after recent victories at preseason favorite Falmouth (2-1), at recent playoff nemesis Marshwood (3-2, in eight-inning)s and at home over Windham (12-1, in five-innings).

“(The Deering game) was just us understanding that you can lose any game,” said Red Storm coach Wes Ridlon. “If you don’t come out ready to play, you’ll lose. We talked about responding to adversity. We’ve responded and we’re playing our best baseball. ”

Against the Navigators, the Red Storm jumped in front in the top of the first inning against Falmouth ace Brennan Rumpf, as senior first baseman Mason Porter was hit by a pitch, took third on a single from senior leftfielder Patrick McCue, then scored on a delayed steal of home. Falmouth tied the game in the third, but in the top of the fourth, Porter led off with a single and he stole second, with Navigators coach Mike D’Andrea arguing the safe call to no avail, then Porter scored on an RBI base hit from junior third baseman Matt Fallona.

“We were trying to cook up a run, trying to manufacture a run and put pressure on them,” said Porter. “I’m just trying to wheel around the bases and score. We knew we had to get that run.”

Ace pitcher Erik Swenson did most of the rest of the work, pitching into the seventh inning and striking out the final two hitters he faced before being pulled after reaching the pitch count limit and senior Zak Sanders came on to record the final out to bring the curtain down on a 2-1 victory.

“Overall, I’m just happy with the outcome and how my team performed,” said Swenson. “I was incredibly confident in Zak. I’ve played with him a long time and there was no doubt in my mind he’d get that out. I was excited to see him go out and finish it.”

“It was a great game between two great teams,” Ridlon added. “It was fundamental baseball at its finest. It’s what we both try to teach and the kids executed it and it was pretty cool to watch. You have to tip your cap to both pitchers. It was fun. It was tense.

“We expect to win every game. That’s the mentality we have. We know we were going up a well-coached baseball team and you can’t make any mistakes and today, we didn’t.”

In the win over the Hawks, Scarborough tied the score in the top of the seventh, when Fallona, who had two hits, scored on an error. In the eighth, Patrick McCue walked with the bases loaded to score the go-ahead run. Sanders had two hits and earned the save. Against the Eagles, Sanders had two hits and scored three times. Porter and Nate Masters combined on a two-hitter. The Red Storm hosted Kennebunk Thursday, then close the regular season Saturday at Portland.

“We just need to play fundamental baseball,” said Porter. “Make sure we hit our spots pitching and make sure we swing the bats. The biggest thing for us is keeping our energy up. If we do that, we can definitely make a good run this year.”

Softball

Scarborough’s softball team is also hitting its stride at the right time. The Red Storm improved to 9-5 after recent victories at South Portland (7-5) and Sanford (16-1, in five-innings). Against the Red Riots, Jamie Kemper homered, singled and most importantly, hit a two-run, tie-breaking triple to helped Scarborough erase a three-run deficit. Kemper scored twice and had three RBI and pitcher Meghan Robinson overcame a tough start to earn the victory, striking out 10.

“When we fell behind today, it would have been easy to close up shop, but the kids didn’t panic and had no doubt,” said Scarborough first-year coach Brian Rice. “They were locked in.

“It’s a big win for us, finally. We were close against Gorham and Portland, but we just hadn’t put it all together. We did today. Everyone contributed today. For us to win, it has to be everybody because we don’t have one superstar this year. We really needed this win. It’s good for Heal Points and for our team psyche.”

Against the Spartans, Laine Niels had three RBI and scored two runs, Samantha Cote also scored twice and had two hits, as did Robinson. Taylor Swalla allowed just one unearned run on two hits to earn the win. The Red Storm hosted Kennebunk Wednesday and wrap up the regular season Friday at home versus Marshwood.

“We won’t get complacent,” Rice said. “We want to go on a run and be a dangerous team.”

Boys’ lacrosse

Scarborough’s boys’ lacrosse team was 6-5 after doubling up visiting Brunswick (10-5) and rolling at Gorham (10-1). Olin Pedersen had had four goals against the Dragons. In the win over the Rams, Pedersen had three goals and Jackson Peters and Caleb Wandell added two apiece. The Red Storm, who were once 0-3 this season, go to Massabesic Friday, host resurgent Deering Tuesday, then close next Thursday at Marshwood.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Scarborough was 3-7 entering Tuesday’s game at Bonny Eagle. The Red Storm go to Cape Elizabeth Friday, play at three-time reigning Class A champion Kennebunk Tuesday, then close at home versus Noble Thursday of next week.

