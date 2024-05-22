Following President Biden’s announcement that he was pausing bomb shipments to the Netanyahu government in Israel, leading Republicans lit up the airways with criticism of his withholding congressionally approved aid.

It seems they forget that Donald Trump did the same thing to President Zelensky in Ukraine. President Biden is taking his action in an effort to prevent civilian casualties while Trump was trying to force Zelensky to get damaging information on Biden and his son. I hope voters will remember this difference in November when they are trying to decide which of these two men has conducted himself in a more presidential manner while in office.

Paul Bartlett

South Portland

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: