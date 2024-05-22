I am a big fan of Gov. Janet Mills. The morning after her first inauguration, I felt the gloom of the last eight years lift from my shoulders. I knew better days were coming and they have.

Then came Lewiston tragedy and the searing picture on the front page of the paper of President Biden and Jill Biden holding up our governor. I thought I saw in her agony that she was wondering if she could have done more. I sent the photo to Jill Biden at the White House.

Now, just six months later, Gov. Mills vetoed a bump stock bill because of “unintended consequences for law-abiding gun owners.”

Are you kidding? What Mainer needs a machine gun?

Lynn Johnson

Biddeford

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: