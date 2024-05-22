KENNEBUNK – Mark W. “Woody” Stevens, 65, of Kennebunk, passed away suddenly in Portland on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Woody, to all who knew him, was born Dec. 17, 1958, in Hartford, Conn., the son of Woodbury G.G. and Beulah M. Pitts Stevens and attended Kennebunk schools, then earned his certificate in HVAC Technologies from SMVI in South Portland.

Rambling west in his early years, he found Jackson, Wyo., before most of the country did, and settled there working as a carpenter and painter. He told stories of working on several celebrity homes while he was there and took in the opportunity to ski the wild west whenever he could.

Returning to Maine, he settled in Kennebunk, working at the Portland Jetport as it expanded over the years, maintaining its HVAC systems. At the time of his passing, he had been there over 25 years.

A true outdoorsman, Woody loved going to the gun range at Kennebunk Fish and Game, loved playing golf, enjoyed his Friday Night ping pong tournaments with the boys, and was a member of Arundel Lodge # 76, AF & AM.

Everyone who knew Woody knew how deeply he loved his family and friends.

Woody is survived by his son Jon Cluff and Fiancé Samantha Mitchell of Saco, his beloved partner Dale A. Squires of Kennebunk, two brothers, Eric W. Stevens of Rochester, N.Y., and Ross W. Stevens of Lebanon; two sisters, Roxanne Wilson and husband Cornelius of Kennebunk and Rebecca “Becki” McTaggart of Franklin, N.H., a grandson Camden “Buckwheat” Cluff, and his best friend, his boarder collie Quinn, and a wide circle of extended family.

A time of visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday May 22, 2024, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2024, at the Chapel, followed by interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Woody’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous