South Portland and Cape Elizabeth will commemorate Memorial Day with parades and ceremonies on Monday.

The South Portland Memorial Day parade will begin at 10:20 a.m. Monday, leaving from the Southern Maine Community College parking lot. It will march down Broadway to the Veterans Monument at Mill Creek Park where a ceremony will be held.

The parade will be made up of military and local police and fire department color guards along with local civilian and military officials and grand marshal Rodney McConnell, an American Legion WWII veteran from Cape Elizabeth.

U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Color Guard members, the high school and middle school bands, local Scout troops, church groups and robotics team members will also be marching, among other groups.

On Saturday, members and friends of the Stewart P. Morrill American Legion Post 35 will meet at the post at 413 Broadway at 8:30 a.m. to collect flags and markers to decorate veterans’ graves in South Portland cemeteries.

In Cape Elizabeth, the Memorial Day parade will begin at 9 a.m., setting off from the middle school parking lot. From there it will turn right on Scott Dyer Road, then right onto Route 77 and will end at the Village Green adjacent to Town Hall, where a ceremony will be held.

Veterans and active-duty personnel will be joined in the parade by members of the Cape Elizabeth police, fire and rescue departments along with the water extrication team, the local Lions and Rotary clubs, middle school marching band and Scout troops.

The grand marshal is Major Lukas Huebener, a U.S. Air Force veteran and member of the New Hampshire Air National Guard.

Following the parade, the Cape Elizabeth police and fire departments will host an open house at the Town Center Fire Station for the first time since the pandemic.

