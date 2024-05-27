Bailey Islander and Vietnam-era veteran participates in Honor Flight

“It felt good,” Vazquez, 81, said about the acknowledgment she received from Honor Flight. “But at the same time, I mean, that was my job. … I didn’t do it because I have to. I just love to do it. I just love to serve others and take care of others.”

Vazquez volunteered to serve in Vietnam, but the military was not deploying female medics at the time. She ended up in San Francisco, a hub of anti-war activity where rank-and-file soldiers often became targets for anger about America’s role in Vietnam.

“When I was in San Francisco, we were afraid to (wear) our uniform outside,” Vazquez said. Soldiers would change into street clothes to venture off the base.

Like many of those soldiers, Vazquez has seen a shift in attitudes toward Vietnam-era veterans — and nowhere was that shift more evident than on her trip with Honor Flight.

“The way they look at us now, it is different from before,” Vazquez said. “It is more like respect — thank you for taking care of me.”

Honor Flight Maine, a volunteer-run nonprofit, takes veterans on group trips to the nation’s capital, where they can experience and reflect at memorials and other sites of significance. “Veterans experience camaraderie, bonding, and even healing,” the organization says on its website.

Vazquez’s tour included stops at the Military Women’s Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, as well as Arlington National Cemetery.

Participants witness the changing of the guard at Arlington’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a monument to unidentified service members who were killed in action. The reverent ceremony “was the best part” of the trip, Vazquez said.