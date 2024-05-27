Tepler for state Senate

I write in support of Denise Tepler for Senate District 24. Denise has served admirably in the House of Representatives for eight years supporting children, families and a myriad of important issues for all of Maine citizens that includes access to health care, support for reproductive freedom, safeguarding our environment and combatting climate change.

As an advocate for children and families at the Legislature in the past, I have worked to support increased investments in children and support a legislator who clearly supports children and families.

Denise understands and has already shown she can deliver for us in the eight years she has served as a state representative.

We will all miss Sen. Eloise Vitelli, who had to step down due to term limits, but having someone who has already proven the ability to get things done at the Legislature can give us hope for the future.

Ellie Goldberg,

Past and founding president of Maine Children’s Alliance,

Bath

Maine is facing new challenges in the years ahead as both the natural environment and the political environment change rapidly. Not only are storms stronger and more frequent as the weather becomes warmer, but the politics of the country are also becoming more partisan, more strident and less focused on a common purpose.

In trying times like these, what we need in Augusta are legislators who are committed to the principles of negotiation, compromise and fairness that have been the hallmark of Maine politics since we became a state.

Denise Tepler is that kind of legislator. We have watched her serve four terms in the House as the representative from Topsham, and she has learned a great deal about how state government works well in the process. She is now ready to put that knowledge to good use as the state senator from District 24, which includes all of Sagadahoc County plus Dresden, including such wonderful communities as Bath, West Bath, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Arrowsic, Georgetown and Phippsburg.

Denise is not a showy person. On the contrary, she is fairly quiet at times, even modest in outward behavior. That is good. She is not showy because she is trying to understand the issue at hand, what the facts are, what people think about the problem and what solutions are possible. She knows that in a citizen legislature no single legislator knows everything and that everyone serving there must often rely on the knowledge and expertise of other people.

A vote for Denise Tepler is a vote for calm and rationality in a world that is not always calm and rational. She is just the kind of state senator we need in Augusta.

Gary and Janet Fogg,

Topsham

