A gorgeous 6-year-old mix, Baxter came to Midcoast Humane from Oklahoma with an old injury to his front leg. Because it appeared to still be causing him discomfort, our medical team took X-rays and determined that removing the leg would be the best for Baxter’s long-term outcome.

Now healed from his surgery, Baxter is ready for his new family! He has had a lot of transitions and he needs a home that understands it may take him a little while to settle in. Only having three legs doesn’t slow him down at all, and he’ll happily go for walks with you and then have a good snuggle on the couch.

If Baxter sounds like he could be your boy, come on in to the Brunswick campus and ask to meet him!

Midcoast Humane is located at 5 Industrial Parkway in Brunswick. For more information on how to adopt or see pets up for adoption, visit midcoasthumane.org.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: