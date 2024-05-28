A Brunswick man faces drug trafficking charges after police searched his property last week as a part of an ongoing investigation into a fatal drug overdose, police said.

Travis Storer, 38, was charged with three counts of drug trafficking after police executed a search warrant on May 22 at 338 Church Road, according to a Tuesday news release. Storer has since posted a $750 cash bail and been released from Cumberland County Jail, according to police.

“As a result of an ongoing investigation, and a more recent investigation into a fatal overdose involving fentanyl, information led investigators to believe illegal drugs were being sold at 338 Church Road in Brunswick,” Police Chief Scott Stewart said in a news release.

Brunswick’s Special Response Team, a team of officers trained to respond to high-risk situations, and police dogs assisted in the search. Police allegedly found what they believe to be fentanyl and cash from drug sales. Police also found pills and oral strips of suboxone, a drug used to treat an opioid addictions but that also can also be abused.

“The Brunswick Police Department remains committed to keeping the community safe and pursuing those involved in the illegal drug trade,” Stewart said. Stewart encouraged anyone information on illegal drugs to contact the police department or use the anonymous email tip line: tips@brunswickpd.org.

Brunswick police did not immediately return a message requesting further information Tuesday.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: