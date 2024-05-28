This June, 171 students will graduate from Freeport High School, making it the largest graduating class in 15 years, the school said.

Though there are no valedictorians, salutatorians or class rankings at the school, the graduating class — which has close to a 100% graduation rate — features 23 students graduating Summa Cum Laude. Based on past graduation data, a majority of students will move on to two-year or four-year school programs, the school said.

Principal Jennifer Gulko described the seniors as diverse in their academic pursuits.

“This class has a huge range of students in terms of their interests and pathways during and after high school,” Gulko said. “They have excelled in the arts, athletics, academics, community service, technical programs — so many things.”

Seniors will mark the milestone at the June commencement ceremony. The event will feature a faculty member voted for by seniors, two students and Principal Gulko as speakers.

During the commencement, the school will also honor those who chose to go into the military after completing high school. Choral students will also perform during the event.

The graduation ceremony will take place at the Merrill Auditorium on June 9.

