Region 10 Technical High School, a place where students can enroll in 16 different professional training programs, will be graduating 100 students this spring.

Located on Church Road in Brunswick, the school aims to prepare high schoolers for careers. Students currently can enroll in half-day programs, many of which last two years, according to the school’s website.

Of the 100 graduates, Region 10 recognized three notable students in its programs:

Emily Pelkey

Pelkey, Region 10’s student of the year who splits her time between Metal Fabrication and Welding and Pre-Apprenticeship programs, started at the school as a sophomore.

While balancing school and a job at Casco Bay Steele, she completed training in workplace safety and met various welding benchmarks. During her time at Region 10, she became one of only three students to be inducted into the National Technical Honor Society in the 10th grade.

The school said that even though Pelkey is the youngest employee at her current job, she works with diverse groups of people, encouraging others to get along both at school and in the welding field.

“Emily Pelkey is one of the most responsible students that we have ever had at Region 10,” the school said, later describing her as motivated and passionate for problem solving. “Emily has a work ethic and maturity well beyond her years, setting a great example her peers admire.”

Ethan Pinette Pinette, a graduate of the Automotive Technology program at the School, earned student of the quarter and completed two years of hands-on and theoretical training. “ Ethan has always shown exceptional work ethics and personal standards facing every challenge methodically and calmly. His interactions with staff and peers are met with the same level of care, treating everyone with respect,” the school said. “Ethan’s ability to work in any team and every environment will certainly lead to continued success.” The school added that Pinette easily surpassed 147 nationally designated tasks to earn a competency certificate and holds a certificate in automotive safety and pollution prevention. Pinette also made history for the school, becoming the first ever registered pre-apprentice in the entire state to sign on to a full-time apprenticeship. He now plans to pursue a registered apprentiship training program at Goodwin’s Mazda in Brunswick.

Tiegan McAllaster

Region 10 described McAllaster as the highest academic achieving student at the school and a two-year member of the National Technical Honor Society.

McAllaster, who started Region 10 as a junior in the Certified Nursing Assistant program, completed four college credits for her course, earned a State CNA Certification and trained in medical response skills such as CPR/First Aid and Stop the Bleed.

As a senior, McAllaster is an EMT Basic student with Southern Maine Community College. This spring, McAllaster will take the EMT National Registry Exam.

“Tiegan is a kind and dependable student, driven to succeed in the healthcare field,” the school said, later adding, “[She] has the ability to maintain a calm demeanor in the face of crisis. She is always willing to step in and provide assistance to students and staff whenever help is needed.”

Currently, McAllaster works as a certified nursing assistant at Bay Square Assisted Living in Yarmouth and volunteers at Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary. After graduating, she will attend University of Maine Orono for nursing, where she plans to work with the Student Ambulance Service.

