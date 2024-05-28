A solo art show by Mark Malinowski titled “Maine Moments” opens in the River Room at River Arts in Damariscotta Thursday and runs through June 19. The show features Malinowski’s latest works celebrating Maine’s special places and the beauty, light, color and the wonder of living here. An opening reception with wine and a charcuterie board is from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 1.

In conjunction with his Maine paintings, Malinowski will feature several doll portrait paintings along with some of the actual doll subjects themselves. Each doll tells a unique story and the goal of the portraits is to celebrate and examine the place they have had in popular culture through the years. Malinowski has been selected for numerous juried shows throughout New England and his works acquired by collectors throughout the country.

“I loved to draw at an early age and I grew up visiting Maine every summer, so it makes sense that I have worked hard to become an artist who uses Maine as both my literal and figurative canvas,” Malinowski said in a prepared release. “In just a few years, I have had the opportunity to work with several amazing New England artists, such as Laura Tryon Jennings and Susan Abbott, who have shared their amazing talent with me and helped me to realize my own potential as an artist. This show is the next step in my journey to create work that reflects on the beauty that is Maine.”

River Arts is located at 36 Elm Street Plaza in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call the gallery at 563-6868 or visit riverartsme.org.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: